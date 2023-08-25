ANDERSON -- Pendleton Heights football coach Jed Richman, who grew up in Kokomo, was not raised in the 12-year-old rivalry with Anderson.
However, over his eight years leading the Arabians, he’s learned a thing or two about the matchup with the Indians.
Most notably, it's always a big game.
“This is important to (the team),” he said. “Anderson is the big school. We’re growing, obviously, but for a long time, Anderson is it. So for us to compete against these guys on this field, they take a lot of pride in it.”
The Arabians (2-0) built on their momentum from last week’s 15-0 victory over Lebanon with a 49-0 victory over Anderson (0-2) on Friday. It's PH's eighth straight win in the series, and the Arabians improved to 12-1 in the rivalry overall.
Pendleton Heights was dominant from the opening kickoff, while Anderson gave up four penalties in its opening drive, two of which were during the extra-point attempt. The Arabians scored on all five of their first-half drives while shutting out the Indians.
While the hosts showed some flashes of offensive effectiveness in the first half with a few longer yardage plays, none of the Indians' drives made it into the Arabians’ red zone in the first two frames.
In the first half, Pendleton Heights put up 296 yards of offense while holding Anderson to 75 yards.
With a 35-0 lead coming out of the locker room and the game clock running, Pendleton Heights did not hold back, scoring on a blocked punt in the third quarter before adding another score at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to learn to finish games,” Richman said. “There’s a conditioning aspect to this. By no means would I ever run the score up, but we need to keep our foot on the gas. We’re not good enough to turn it on and off. So I want to make sure we are consistent.”
The Arabians ended the game with 340 yards of offense to the Indians’ 41 yards, including negative-4 net rushing yards.
“Doesn’t matter who, doesn’t matter where, it’s all about us, and it’s about doing it the same way all the time,” Richman said. “I thought the kids really held true to that tonight, and I’m real proud of them.”
Senior quarterback Isaac Wilson was on full display for Pendleton Heights with 143 yards and two touchdowns passing while running for 60 yards and two touchdowns himself. The Arabians’ weapons complimented Wilson with 10 different players in double digits for rushing or receiving yards.
“He runs the show,” Richman said. “Colton (Frank) does a great job, too. They do a great job together, too, and you saw that (tonight). That just continues to evolve.”
In terms of touchdowns, junior wide receiver Keaton Jones (rushing), senior Bo Surface (rushing), senior wide receiver Caden Sims (receiving) and senior quarterback Drake Stevens (receiving) all recorded a touchdown.
Defensively, senior defensive backs Nolan Sanders and Clint Miller each recorded an interception while sophomore linebacker Ryan Keesling nabbed a fumble recovery.
“We’re a lot smaller than they were, so we just outscrapped them, outhustled them,” Richman said. “That’s what we’re going to hang our hat on, our work ethic.”
On the final drive, Anderson snuck into the Arabians’ red zone for the first time but was unable to convert.
Undefeated Pendleton Heights will host New Castle (1-1) next week while Anderson, still searching for its first win, will travel to face Richmond (0-2).
“It’s conference. It’s the next big game,” Richman said. “Each game in our conference is going to be a grinder. I don’t know that there’s a bad team out there. New Castle is always tough and scrappy. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Kyle) York and how he goes about things. New Castle will come into Pendleton ready, and so we’ve got to enjoy this and then lock it in this weekend and be ready to roll next week and have a great week of prep.”