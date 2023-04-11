PENDLETON – For just the second time this season and the first time in seven days, the Pendleton Heights softball team found its offensive rhythm in the first inning.
And it was enough to get the job done.
Stringing together three straight hits in the bottom of the first at Legends Field on Tuesday – capped by a laser beam three-run homer by junior Katelin Goodwin – the Arabians cleared the first round of the Madison County Softball Tournament with a 3-0 shutout over Frankton.
Arabians’ starter Shelby Messer struck out two batters and scattered three hits over seven complete innings for the victory, while the defense and timely hitting kept the defending county champs on pace for a potential sixth straight title.
“It’s definitely part of our tradition,” Goodwin remarked on the Arabians’ string of five titles in six years. “The tournament is important to us.”
Pendleton Heights has captured the county softball crown in 12 of the past 15 years and every season since 2017 with the exception of the canceled campaign of 2020.
Against Class 2A Frankton (3-1), the 4A seventh-ranked Arabians (5-3) went to work from their first at-bat.
Kiah Hubble led off the bottom of the first with a hard-hit single to left field, and Earlham commit Bo Shelton followed suit with another single to set up Goodwin, who delivered on the first pitch.
“It was first pitch, so I was being aggressive and going after what I wanted. Going up there with a good mindset is all I was really thinking,” said Goodwin, who upped her home run tally to three this season. “In my mind, I was thinking, ‘I need to get these runners scored and get the team some runs on the board. Get the game going.’”
The Dayton recruit did so with an exclamation, smacking the ball off the scoreboard in left-center field before the Eagles could secure a single out.
“She hits left-center a lot, and she got one. She got the barrel on it, and it got up out of here,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “It was good for us, and it ended up being the game winner.”
The Arabians finished with eight hits overall, logging at least one every inning but one in the bottom of the third.
Shelton and Hubble both finished 2-for-3, while Alana Smith swatted a double in the bottom of the fourth and Gloria Richardson laced a triple in the second.
Neither scored, however, as Frankton starter Paige Parker settled in and left seven Arabian base runners stranded, including five in scoring position.
“I know we didn’t really come alive with the bats as much as we would have liked to, obviously, but I had faith in my defense to have my back whenever the balls were hit,” Messer said. “My plan was definitely to stay off the plate and pitch it inside, so they couldn’t turn on it or anything.”
Messer kept Frankton’s five through nine hitters quiet at 0-for-10, and her defense capitalized to neutralize all three of the Eagles’ base hits, including Jersey Marsh’s double in the top of the first.
Messer induced a ground out to keep Marsh (2-for-3) standing on second base in the first, and two double plays in the fourth and seventh killed potential one-out Eagles’ rallies.
Makena Alexander reached second base on a soft single to right field, advancing on the throw, in the top of the fourth, but a corner-to-corner double play closed the frame.
PH third baseman Avry Miller deflected a Jilly Hilderbrand hit Shelton scooped up at shortstop before rifling the ball to first for the second out. Goodwin immediately gunned the ball to third to get Alexander for the third out.
“Just being aggressive. Can’t take away from being aggressive just because we’re down three,” Frankton head coach Jeremy Parker said. “You don’t like to have the third out at third, but we were trying to make something happen. We have to get more production from five through nine.
“It was just a good play. First base made a good throw from across the field, and it is what it is.”
Paige Parker was aided by a tag at home plate in the bottom of the second to get Richardson, who attempted to score on a Lillian Coffel fielder’s choice with one out. A bases-loaded double play in the bottom of the fifth ended PH’s third shot at additional runs.
Parker struck out two batters and walked two after a tough first inning.
“We have a sophomore pitcher and catcher in the county tournament. I think we were a little nervous in the beginning against some of their big guns. Hopefully, we’ll mature from this, and that’s what we need games like this for,” Coach Parker said. “She gave up the first three hits of the game, and then she gave up four the rest of the game. Four over five more innings against a really good team like that says a lot.”
The Arabians will face Lapel in the semifinals Thursday at 5:30 p.m., while Frankton will move into the consolation bracket to play rival Madison-Grant. Lapel beat Madison-Grant, 11-6, during its quarterfinal Tuesday.
“We hit five-peat last year, so it would be six this year, so it’s pretty big to us. We all want it. It’s something we are striving to win right now,” Messer said.