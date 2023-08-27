PENDLETON -- In the coming months, two athletic facilities on the Pendleton Heights campus will take on new names.
The boys cross country course will be named in honor of coach Alan Holden on Sept. 19 at the Madison County cross country meet. In a home boys basketball game Dec. 1 against Lapel, coach Joe Buck will officially have the basketball court named in his honor.
“I will take great pride in being a part of the the naming of our facilities for Coach Holden and Coach Buck," PH athletic director Chad Smith said in a statement. "Since becoming the athletic director, I got to know Coach Holden better and really respected his work even more than before. He really cared about his runners and wanted success for them beyond running.”
Details for both events will be released at a later date.
Holden was hired as the Pendleton Heights boys cross country coach in 1987 and remained in that post for 35 years before retiring at the end of the 2021 season. During his tenure, his teams won 19 county championships, 15 conference titles, nine sectional crowns and six regional championships. Holden had individuals make their mark as well. He coached 40 individual runners in the state meet, seven runners earned all-state honors and he led one individual state champion. Overall, Holden’s runners qualified for 24 semistate appearances and 14 state meets.
The second dedication will be unique as Buck will coach on the court that bears his name.
This past month, Buck was hired for his second stint as the boys basketball coach. In his first stint at PH, Buck won a program-best 189 games and six of the school’s first nine sectional championships (‘94, ‘95, ‘96, ‘00, ‘03 and ‘04). The 2000 team went on to win the only regional championship in school history making them a final four participant. During his tenure, he coached two Indiana All-Stars and was the Indiana All-Star head coach in 2005.
“Outside of my parents, my coaches had the biggest impact on my life," Smith said. "Coach Buck helped shape me into the man I am today and provided me an opportunity to make a living working with student-athletes at a school I love.
“It will be special to take part in both days. Both men are deserving of this honor.”