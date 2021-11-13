PENDLETON — His team wasn’t getting beat at halftime, but Chad Cook’s Pendleton Heights girls basketball squad was being outrebounded, allowing Heritage Christian too many open looks at 3-point shots and seemed to not have the defensive intensity he would like.
“When we talk about playing good defense, we talk about owning our fouls,” he said. “These fouls where we’re out of position and reaching, getting our hands involved or going over the back, you have to own that. You can’t just blame the refs. We cleaned that up in the second half so we didn’t foul so much.”
The result was a dominant half of basketball for the Arabians.
The defense suffocated the Eagles after halftime and four Arabians scored in double figures as PH outscored Heritage Christian 26-7 in the third quarter and rolled to an 81-56 win Saturday afternoon.
Another key in the second half was rebounding. The Arabians beat the Eagles 31-14 on the glass in the second half and had 25 offensive rebounds total. Senior Kylea Lloyd set the tone early in the third quarter.
Her rebound basket on PH’s opening possession put her team up to stay at 39-37. After Whitney Warfel converted a three-point play, Lloyd scored again off the glass, hit a shot in the lane and added another putback as PH led 48-41.
Lloyd finished with nine rebounds including seven on the offensive end.
“Her on the glass is just a huge attribute that she brings to the team,” Cook said.
Fast-break baskets by Hailee Brunnemer and Kaycie Warfel continued the run before a four-point possession pushed the lead to double digits.
Lloyd was called for a foul defensively, but Heritage Christian’s Koryn Marshall was whistled for a technical foul as she responded to the contact. As a result, Morgan Martin hit both technical foul shots, and Whitney Warfel scored on the ensuing possession for a 57-44 lead.
Kaycie Warfel capped the third-quarter barrage with a rebound basket of her own as Pendleton Heights (3-1) took a commanding 63-44 lead into the final period.
There was no let up in the final period as the Arabians scored the first 13 points of the quarter, including a 3-point basket from Brunnemer and another rebound score from Lloyd. Rosenkrans capped the run with a steal and layup for the Arabians' biggest lead at 76-44.
Brunnemer and Lloyd led PH with 15 points each while the Warfel sisters — junior Whitney and freshman Kaycie — scored 14 points each and combined for 13 more rebounds. Martin added eight for PH and led all players with five assists.
Audrey Booher led the Eagles with 18 points but sat much of the decisive third quarter with foul trouble.
The Arabians entered the game averaging 20 turnovers but committed just eight — none in the third quarter — and forced 20 from Heritage Christian (0-2).
“I was really proud of the way we handled the ball today,” Cook said. “We want to be a team that plays defense and rebounds and then doesn’t turn it over. If we don’t turn it over, we’ll beat a lot of people.”
The Arabians will stay home with a pair of big matchups next weekend as Hoosier Heritage Conference foe Greenfield-Central visits Pendleton on Friday evening followed by a Saturday night game against Madison County rival Frankton.
