PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights softball team can pound its opponents into submission with its power bats up and down the lineup or it can just run them out of the ballpark with its speed.
Senior shortstop Khloee Gregory has already shown she’s perfectly capable of doing both.
Gregory drove in six runs with a triple and a grand slam, and Hailee Brunnemer added four RBI with a double and homer of her own as the Arabians pummeled Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Delta 15-1 Wednesday in a decisively one-sided battle of unbeatens.
PH improved to 4-0 after its first home game of the season while the Eagles fell to 3-1 in the first HHC game for both teams.
“I just told the girls we’re right where we want to be,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “There’s still some things we need to improve on.”
The Arabians jumped on Eagles starter Ellie Summers with the long ball in the opening frame.
Kiah Hubble singled to lead things off before Brunnemer launched an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence for a quick 2-0 lead. One out later, Caroline DeRolf singled ahead of Bo Shelton, who hammered her third home run of the season to the opposite field, and it was 4-0 after one inning.
PH kept up the onslaught in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six times.
Lillian Coffel beat out an infield single, and Hubble’s bunt turned into a double to start the inning before Brunnemer doubled both runners home and scored herself on a Kieli Ryan single. DeRolf then doubled to right to score courtesy runner Kylie Fisher. Katelin Goodwin’s shallow fly ball was dropped in center field for an error, and Gregory followed with a line drive just inside the third-base foul line, which she legged out for the rare left-field triple, and it was 10-0 Arabians leading.
“I hit it right down the line — it was barely fair — and it was hard hit, so it went all the way out (to the fence),” Gregory said. “I rounded second and still had time. I trusted myself. I know my speed, dove in and got it.”
PH loaded the bases in the third, all after two were out and without the benefit of a hit. DeRolf was hit by a pitch, and Shelton walked before Goodwin reached on a fielder’s choice grounder when Shelton beat the force play at second.
After getting ahead 3-0, Gregory looked for a pitch in one spot, got it and hammered the ball out to left for the grand slam.
“It was a 3-0 count and knew it had to be down the middle because she’s not going to want to walk me,” she said. “I was looking for it and said, ‘Yes, it’s right there,’ and I hit it.”
It was Gregory’s second home run of the season, the first coming last week in the form of a game-winning two-run inside-the-park homer at Center Grove.
That was more than enough run support for PH pitcher Eliza Findlay who, despite not overpowering the Eagles, found a way to silence an offense that entered the game averaging over 16 runs per contest.
“She pushed through it, competed and didn’t walk anybody,” Davis said. “We’re just leaving the ball over the plate a little too much.”
Findlay went four innings, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts. Shelby Messer — who hurled a shutout at Shenandoah the day before — pitched a scoreless fifth to finish things out.
The Arabians will host the Horseshoe Classic on Saturday, weather permitting, with pool play set to begin at 9 a.m. Teams scheduled to participate include Jennings County, Lake Central, Center Grove, Decatur Central and Chesterton.