PENDLETON — While its road to a fifth straight Madison County softball title will require beating three sectional championship hopefuls, Pendleton Heights showed Tuesday it is indeed the team to beat once again.
Khloee Gregory homered early, and Kieli Ryan broke open a close game with a late grand slam to back the complete-game pitching of Eliza Findlay as the Arabians knocked off Madison-Grant 9-1, handing the Argylls their first loss of the season.
The Arabians advance to the semifinal round where they will travel to Frankton while Madison-Grant will move to the consolation bracket and will visit Alexandria. Both games are scheduled for Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Findlay scattered six hits and struck out seven batters over her seven innings, cooling off an Argylls lineup that entered the game with a .406 team batting average. But Findlay was never in trouble — wriggling out of a pair of early two-out threats — and only lost her shutout when Carley Holliday hit a solo home run with one out in the seventh inning.
She only faced a three-ball count three times in the game, none coming after the second inning.
“Eliza threw well and worked ahead (in the count). That’s kind of the main thing,” PH coach Rob Davis said. “Kieli is calling pitches. Kieli is doing a great job behind the plate.”
It was a frustrating night offensively for the hot-hitting Argylls and coach Travis Havens. In the first and third innings, M-G (4-1) put two runners on base after two were out but could not cash in on either occasion with Findley strikeouts ending each threat.
“We had kids on base early, and we weren’t able to get that hit, that two-out hit,” Havens said. “We squandered a few opportunities, and it got away from us on the scoreboard. Other than the late home run, we didn’t score any runs and you aren’t going to win any games without scoring runs. We basically got dominated. We feel like we’re a good hitting team, but we did not hit the ball well tonight.”
Offensively, the Arabians got production from eight of the nine spots in the batting order.
PH (5-2) dented the scoreboard in the second inning after loading the bases with one out on hits by Katelin Goodwin and Gregory and a walk to Brynn Libler. Kiah Hubble followed with a ground ball up the middle she turned into a two-run hustle-double, and it was 2-0 Arabians.
The Arabians put the first two runners on again in the third, but Johnna Hiatt threw out Kylie Fisher attempting to steal third to diffuse the rally.
Gregory — who finished 3-for-3 on the day — led off the fourth inning with her third home run of the season, and Hailee Brunnemer led off the fifth with a double and scored on a Caroline DeRolf ground out to send the Arabians to the sixth with a 4-0 lead.
“You’re going to have one or two (players) struggle, but then someone else picks them up,” Davis said. “That’s kind of what happened tonight.”
With one out in the sixth, Gregory started the final rally with a sharp single to center. Avery Mollenkopf and Hubble followed with singles to load the bases before pinch hitter Alana Smith lined an RBI single to right. After Brunnemer grounded into a fielder’s choice, Ryan hammered the first pitch she saw from reliever Elizabeth Lee over the center-field fence for her second grand slam of the young season and a 9-0 lead.
While the weather could alter the schedule, Davis knows regional champion Frankton will be the next challenge for his Arabians.
“That’s why I’m tarping the field now. The rain is supposed to be here for about 36 hours, so we’ll see,” he said. “But we have (Frankton coach) Jeremy (Parker), and he’s a handful. That program is good.”