PENDLETON — Playing one of the more underrated and undervalued positions in all of sports, Pendleton Heights senior Ramsey Gary fulfilled her role as well or better than any other athlete.
In fact, the defensive specialist and libero for the Arabians excelled to the point she was not only recognized statewide but also nationally.
Her achievements did not come easily. A lifetime of hard work showed this season against a Class 4A schedule, and she never let her team down, whether that meant the Arabians or a national team of all-stars and Gary -- the Volleyball Athlete of the Year – has been named the 2023 THB Sports Girls Athlete of the Year.
This year, Gary recorded 400 digs and 63 aces — both tops for the Arabians — and played her position so well she was named to the North-South All-Star game by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association and was one of 24 players in the nation — and just two from Indiana — to be named to the 2023 Under Armour High School Volleyball All-American Match.
In both matches, on courts full of stars, Gary shone the brightest.
In the state game, she recorded 32 digs, six assists and two aces, and on the national stage in Orlando she recorded 11 digs — including one on the game-winning point — with four assists and received serve with a 90.9% success rate against the best in the nation.
“We wanted to win. We were the team that wasn’t going to let the ball drop,” she said of the final point. “We wanted that point so badly we were going to do anything to get that point. I wasn’t going to let the ball hit the ground.”
That attitude pretty well sums up Gary’s attitude on the court.
She won 100 matches during her four-year PH career and has also won national titles with her Munciana Club teams. Whether on the back row defensively, serving offensively or directing traffic, Gary was a player her team could count on.
“I love when she’s back there. She has such a good serve, and it’s so hard to pass,” senior teammate Hannah Grile said.
“She keeps us in system. She reads and is always talking, literally as an extension of me telling the attackers what she is seeing,” PH coach Blair Barksdale said earlier this season.
Among her career accomplishments was being the leader of a team that won four straight Madison County titles. Not only did she never lose a county match, her Arabian teams never dropped a county tournament set against a strong field of teams.
“We don’t want to lose here,” Gary said that day. “We wanted a five-peat, so we did everything we could to get that done.”
Gary will continue to play defensive specialist and hopes to compete for the libero position at Indiana University this fall, where she plans to study business.
She also has hopes volleyball — a sport she truly loves — will continue for her beyond her time with the Hoosiers.
“I love volleyball, and I want it to continue,” she said. “Hopefully, I have a good enough career in college that I can go overseas and play (professionally) or even stay in the United States and play.”