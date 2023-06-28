BROWNSBURG — Pendleton Heights basketball star Josiah Gustin was the first player to take the main court and warm up at Brownsburg before the first session of the IBCA/IHSAA Boys Top 100 showcase June 17.
The 6-foot-8 class of 2024 prospect exhibited tenacious defense while competing in a defensive close-out drill. Gustin caused havoc by deflecting passes and forced his competitors to often mishandle the ball. Coaches tuned in during his next two stations as he performed a series of double moves against a chair and brandished his layup package at the rim.
“Definitely defense,” Gustin acknowledged as his best trait displayed during the showcase. “I haven’t played real hoops in three weeks.”
As Gustin’s black squad took the court in the South gym on the second floor, representatives from Butler, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Duke, Kansas and Nevada, among a dozen other scouts filled the standing area. Due to limited seating in the upstairs court, Indiana head coach Mike Woodson found the last sideline seat at the end of the row of steel chairs.
In his second scrimmage, Gustin delivered a full-court dime to create his team’s second scoring opportunity. The lengthy forward attacked the boards and threw down a ferocious put-back slam. He later denied a shot inside the paint and then connected on a spot-up jumper from the elbow to give his team the lead.
In his third scrimmage, Gustin scored at the end of the first half by hitting his defender with a pump fake and connected on a tear drop before the buzzer. In the second half, Gustin distributed an assist for a 3-pointer and broke away for a two-handed dunk in the final minute. Purdue head coach Matt Painter followed Gustin’s black squad throughout the entire first session of the event.
On Dec. 20, Gustin scored a career-high 25 points with 11 rebounds in a 74-68 overtime loss against Heritage Christian. He demonstrated tremendous confidence in his jump shot from mid-range and exerted a heroic scoring spurt in the second half to bring the Arabians’ back within striking distance.
With nearly a decade of experience participating at the IBCA showcase, Pendleton Heights head coach Adam Ballard believes Gustin’s raw athleticism is his greatest attribute as a basketball player. Ballard claimed Gustin’s best performance as a sophomore was in a 62-58 sectional opener victory against Richmond. Gustin finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and four blocks on 8-of-10 shooting from the floor. As a junior, he led the Arabians with averages of 13.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks.
“His work ethic has progressed every year that I have known him,” Ballard said. “I met Jo when he was 15 years old, and his work ethic is at the highest it's been. He is grown up. When I met him, he was a boy, and now he truly is a young man and understands what to do to get better and have opportunities to play beyond high school.”
After Ballard referred to Gustin as a gentle giant, he mentioned a specific admiration for his senior leader’s high level of character.
“Where he has grown the most is his mentality of wanting to be pushed, coached and be the alpha all the time,” Ballard said. “He wanted to get out there, make some shots and have some confidence before the event began.”
With the ability to dominate the interior and stick to his bread-and-butter shot from the elbow, Gustin holds the potential to carry Pendleton Heights back to the top spot in Madison County. The spectacular rim protector has elite lateral quickness, aggressive defensive instincts and will excel in a new leadership role for the Arabians this winter. In 72 career games, Gustin has scored 723 points, grabbed 418 rebounds and recorded 140 blocks.
“Just that continued maturity,” Ballard said. “I expect him to take a step forward in every aspect of his game. What I am looking for with Jo is to see him put it all together consistently all the time.”
Gustin suffered a sprained ankle a few weeks ago during a game for his All House select AAU team. For his senior campaign, Gustin wants to continue to improve his shooting from 3-point range and focus on the possible transition to a collegiate wing.
In the recruiting circuit, interest toward the incoming senior is beginning to heat up as dozens of college coaches were able to observe the underclass event. Gustin has since been in frequent communication with Indiana State, Mercy, Northern Kentucky and Western Michigan.