INDIANAPOLIS — The foul trouble that had plagued Pendleton Heights thrower Andrew Harvey through his senior year carried over to the IHSAA state meet Friday at Ben Davis.
But, at the end of his day, one visit to the podium was surely better than none.
Of Harvey's nine combined throws in the shot put and discus, only two were clean and both were in the shot put. One went for 56 feet 8 inches and that placed him sixth.
Frankton junior Braxton Walls tied for 15th in the high jump, clearing 6-2.
Harvey, who had been one of the best throwers in the state all year, needed clutch throws in the Lawrence Central regional to make the state meet in both events, after fouling eight times in 12 total attempts.
That came back to haunt him Friday, particularly in the discus, which is the stronger of his events. He came in seeded ninth (167-7 in the regional), but he stepped over the circle twice and, on his other try, the disc hit the cage.
That took Harvey out of the 11-man finals, and with it a shot to top his personal record of 182-9, which he set in his first meet this year.
Harvey let out pent-up frustration on his first shot put try. When he saw an official raise a white flag signaling a good throw, he yelled, "Yes, sir!" The 56-8 distance would be plenty to move on to the finals (he was fourth after three throws).
"After having a really bad day in the disc, I could have just came over here and sulked," Harvey said. "I just took the anger I had from over there and translated it into the shot put, and I moved up a few places from where I was seeded (ninth), so it was good,"
The Eastern Illinois recruit saw two others better 56-8 in the final round, and on his last throw for PH, Harvey registered 56-2 3/4.
"It was a competition, but it was a super-friendly competition and we all got along and we were cheering for each other," Harvey said. "It was a super-fun time, and I can't wait to see what I can do next year in college."
Harvey's father, John Harvey, served as his coach and he rode through the ups and downs as well.
"The worst day in your life sometimes is being a coach and a dad, and you've got to decide which hat to wear," John Harvey said. "But today, I didn't have to wear a hat. He took care of himself. He just could have walked away from it all, but he was determined to do better, and he did."
Columbus North's Tucker Smith set a state record in the shot put by just under 15 inches (67-11 1/4).
Walls likewise went in with high hopes, and a high seed, in the high jump. He won the Marion regional with a PR of 6-5, and that had him seeded fifth along with five other jumpers.
It went well for Walls at the outset, as he cleared 6 feet on his first try and 6-2 on his second attempt.
But 6-4 stumped Walls, and he exited with something to set his mind to next year.
"He jumped well, not as well as he did in the regional, but it was probably his second-best jumping performance," Frankton coach Andre Lo said. "Two years ago, his best was only 5-8 or 5-10, but to go from that to 6-5 is really good."
Walls was Frankton's first state-meet participant since Drew Alexander in 2004 (discus). One of Walls' coaches, Brody Davis, made state in the high jump in 2000 for Frankton.
On Saturday at Ben Davis, Shenandoah's Erikka Hill concludes her brilliant high school career, when she defends her 2019 state title in the shot put. Hill is the top seed by more than four feet (47-9 1/2 at the Ben Davis regional), and she is seeded third in the discus.
Also competing Saturday are Madison-Grant junior Emma Ewer (200 meters) and PH sophomore Maddie Heineman (pole vault).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.