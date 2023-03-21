ANDERSON — If Ava Jarrell is not a household name in Madison County distance running yet, she soon will be.
Not yet halfway through her high school career, the Pendleton Heights sophomore has already managed two state finals runs and is eyeing a third as the 2023 track and field season gets underway. On Saturday at Anderson University, she placed fourth with a personal record in the 3,200 meters with a time of 11:47.02 and will compete this weekend in Bloomington at the Hoosier State Relays.
Her time in an event she does not even plan on running during the outdoor season puts her near the top 30 among large schools in the state.
After a freshman cross country season that included the first of back-to-back Madison County championships, Jarrell was slowed at semistate by an injury that lingered into the track season in the spring. But she recovered late in the season to place third at both sectional — despite an illness -- and regional in the 800 meters before beating her seeding with a 16th-place run at the state finals. She ran personal-best times at each of the final two races, motivated in part by earning a lower seed.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it as far as I did, so being able to advance so far -- I didn’t expect it,” she said. “If I’m not where I think I should be in the rankings, then I try to get where I know I can be.”
The success continued in the fall with a trip to the state cross country finals and a 31st-place finish. Fully healthy this spring, she said the cross country momentum can carry over and help her with her track and field season, during which she plans to run the 800 and 1,600 meters.
“I feel a lot better than last year, obviously,” she said. “Being able to go to state there makes me want to carry that on and make it to state here again. I definitely want to get back there again.”
Her accomplishments have not come easily or without hard work.
She is always working to get better, even running the 3,200 meters Saturday simply because it was the only individual race in the indoor season that fits her abilities. Jarrell runs hundreds of miles, managing her times and workloads always with an eye on improvement.
It is an example her coaches notice and appreciate.
“She does work very, very hard. Even on her days off I’m telling her to ice and rest,” PH girls assistant coach Donna Huth said. “She works really hard even to compete with the guys in practice to better her own times. She’s very self-driven in that way. She’s always constantly looking for something to do and something to improve on.”
Distance running is certainly Jarrell’s specialty, and the 800 will be her biggest focus this spring as she approaches the PH record held by Arabians legend Alex Buck. But she is expanding on her resume with the track team this season, adding the 800-meter relay race to the 1,600 relay she already ran. It will give her a chance to dip into her background as a middle-school sprinter for her 200-yard leg, an event that can only help her distance running as well.
“I kept asking my coaches to put me in the (800 relay), and they did,” Jarrell said. “I’m pretty excited about that and to see what I can do.”
“I think those really do play into distance,” Huth, a volunteer or assistant for PH since 2019, added. “Being able to have the lung capacity to run the distance and be able to stay up there with the quick times in long-distance races, it really does help with shortening those times when it comes to sprints. I know she’s really excited.”
When healthy, Jarrell has proven to be a fast riser on the local distance running scene, whether touring the hills and valleys of cross-country courses or turning fast laps on indoor and outdoor tracks.
She said she is feeling great at the start of this season and, with her work ethic, is looking forward to getting better every day.
“This year, I would at least try to PR in every event,” Jarrell said. “I ran at a couple indoor meets a few months ago, and my times were way better than they were last year. … I just want to try to get faster as we go along.”