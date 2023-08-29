PENDLETON — Although the annual Arabian Roundup was postponed due to last week’s intense heat, Ava Jarrell’s goals for the race did not change. She wanted to run faster and finish higher than she did in last year’s event, which was her poorest finish of her state finals season.
She can consider that mission accomplished — and then some.
Tuesday, the Pendleton Heights senior not only bettered her personal-best time, she set a course record and beat her nearest competitor by nearly three minutes to win the girls’ race on the John C. Rhodes Course, leading the Arabians to a second-place team finish.
With the mouths of spectators still agape in the aftermath of Jarrell’s run, PH coach Rod Hagerman summed up what most in attendance were feeling.
“That was one of the best female performances on our course ever,” he said. “The sky is the limit for her this year. She works really hard. She competed. She chased the (lead) cart, and that’s what a frontrunner has to do.”
Her previous mark at home was 18:55, her personal-best time —set earlier this season at Taylor University — was 18:15 and the course record had been held by Carmel’s Phoebe Bates at 18:16.2 since the 2017 sectional.
All those marks fell by the wayside as Jarrell crossed the finish line in 18:06.1, far ahead of runner-up Charlee Gibson from Blue River Valley, who completed the course in 21:04.8.
With the clock situated beside the finish line, Jarrell knew she was running a special race as she came down the hill at the end.
“I had (last year’s) race in mind a little bit,” Jarrell said. “The first mile, I felt that I was going fairly fast, but near the end I thought ‘Oh, no, I’m not going very fast, and I’m not going to end the way I want to.’
“When I came to the line and I saw that time, I thought that’s a lot faster than I thought I would be.”
Jarrell was also the first of five Arabians in the top 20 as PH finished second — by two points — to champion Hamilton Heights. Freshman Maddie Marsh was fifth, Hadley Walker was 11th, Jaycee Thurman 12th and Ashlyn Walker was 20th for PH.
The boys team also finished second, leaving Hagerman — in his first season as head coach — more than pleased with what he saw from the entire team.
“I was proud of the boys. They had a good day,” he said. “They all competed well. The girls all competed well, and our whole team came out and got the job done, very proud of them.”
Kayci Hill placed 18th to lead Shenandoah to a 10th-place finish overall while Frankton was 11th of 11 teams. Other top individual girls were Hannah Combs of Lapel in 21st, Joselyn Karnes-Hatfield and Evelyn Croy of Frankton in 43rd and 44th, and Hayden Patterson of Shenandoah in 53rd place.
The boys race was also won by a 2022 state finalist but by a much closer margin of victory.
Nick Cook of Wapahani took home the title in 16:27.8, edging Lapel’s Cameron Smith by just over 15 seconds.
Frankton’s Hunter Smith was seventh, while Will Coggins in eighth and Benson Davis in ninth for Pendleton Heights led the Arabians to the runner-up finish behind champion Yorktown. Lucas Pardue was 15th, Ashton Smith 19th and Zack White 20th to complete the Arabians’ scoring.
Wyatt Turner was the top runner for the Tigers, finishing 17 seconds behind Smith in third.
The Bulldogs placed three runners in the top 20 in addition to Smith with Simon Nickelson placing 11th, Jack Combs 12th and Braxton Burress in 18th, and placed third among the teams, three points back of the Arabians and eight points ahead of Wapahani.
The team results were as pleasing to their senior leader as anything he did Tuesday.
“I just kind of put my time out of my head and looked to see what the team was doing,” Cameron Smith said. “I know we didn’t run the best we could, but the young guys did well, and Braxton is moving in the right direction. I’m proud of the team.”
Spencer Procter ran 27th to lead Anderson to a ninth-place team score while Payton Taylor was 49th to lead Anderson Prep. Frankton was 11th as a team while the Jets were 14th.