NEW CASTLE – The spotlight finally belongs to Jack Todd, and it literally took everything he had.
Often reminded of his family’s high school wrestling legacy, as the son of 2003 IHSAA state qualifier Mitch Todd and the nephew of Pendleton Heights’ state-place winners Mason and Matt Todd, Jack has officially joined the conversation.
Jack Todd (32-3) punched his ticket to next weekend’s IHSAA state finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis during Saturday’s New Castle Semistate with a fourth-place finish at 145 pounds.
Unable to advance past the semistate’s opening round at 132 last year, Todd made his mark with a pair of decisive victories before the wear-and-tear of the season played a role after he secured his first state berth.
Todd opened his semistate tournament run with a 13-1 major decision over Lawrenceburg’s Brayden Tudor (19-6), and he followed up the win with a 5-2 decision in the “ticket round” quarterfinals against Roncalli’s Braden Getz (29-6).
In the semifinals, Westfield’s Ike O’Neill (38-4), who is ranked eighth in the state by Indianamat, unfortunately put an end to Todd’s quest for a top-two semistate placement with an overly physical 3-2 decision.
Todd has contended with an elbow injury a majority of his career, and the condition was aggravated during his bout with O’Neill, who pushed the issue to build a 3-0 lead in the third period.
The elbow flare-up continued to plague Todd in the consolation round, as he lost to New Castle’s seventh-ranked Brevan Thrine by major decision, 12-1.
“He’s in a lot of pain. It’s one of those situations where it hurts a lot, and he’s not going to make it any worse by wrestling, and we wanted to take the shot to see if we could get the third-place spot instead of the fourth,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “It took a lot of courage for him to go out there like that. We’re just proud of his effort.”
Hard work is much like breathing for Todd, who entered the postseason ranked fourth in the state and ran his unbeaten record to 30-0 before losing in the regional finals at Pendleton Heights.
A self-made state qualifier, Todd has endured multiple injuries throughout his junior season, but none of them have tempered his expectations or ambitions, as Madison County’s lone state qualifier in 2023.
“I don’t know if I could give you an exact (percentage on how I feel), but it’s pretty low. Definitely, not a passing grade,” Todd remarked on his physical status. “I take recovery very serious, and I wish it would pay off. I kind of need to figure some things out and get back to feeling better.”
His elbow issue is reoccurring after he broke it as a child and later suffered a bone infection. Maintenance, treatments and training has subdued the problem over the years, but a chest injury in December added another element to the equation.
“They’re making me work for it for sure,” Todd laughed. “Getting hurt in December, taking some time off and still dealing with that. On the 28th of December, I tore up some cartilage and pulled a nerve in my chest. Had to take a month off. Sectional was the first time back, so like I said, they’re making me earn it for sure.
“You have to keep fighting. That’s what it is, a fight.”
Todd didn’t hold back any punches, even in defeat.
Down 3-0 to O’Neill, a late reversal narrowed the final tally 3-2. In his past meeting with Thrine, Todd won by decision 7-6 during the regular season. In the rematch, Todd was at a percentage far below normal.
“Going in, I truly believe I can beat anyone in the state, beat anyone who steps in front of me. You never go in thinking you’re going to lose,” Todd said. “I got that late reversal. Probably could have got it earlier in the match. He’s tough on top, and he’s really long, but you have to keep getting better. Just keep making improvements.”
Todd’s elbow was a focal point during the match with O’Neill, and the Shamrock was issued a caution.
“I think his opponent was kind of going out of his way to hurt him there, and it wasn’t called. It happened two times, and it was one of those things where we don’t get to make the calls,” Cloud said. “He got that reversal with one arm after the guy under hooked and cranked down on it a couple of times.”
Todd ignored the pain with his goal already accomplished.
“He’s been working toward this for a long time. He’s just a kid that’s worked really hard. His dad says, ‘He’s not a great wrestler. He’s just really good in a few positions, and he makes sure he spends time in those positions.’ That’s just what he’s built himself up to and worked to,” Cloud said. “He definitely has the right genetics.”
In 2011, Todd’s uncle, Mason, won the 112-pound state title and placed third and fifth during his four-year career as an Arabian. Matt Todd was a two-time state qualifier in 2008 at 171 and in 2009 at 160. In his second appearance, Matt Todd was state runner-up.
“I told him, don’t try to be the next Mason or Matt. Be the first Jack, which he’s done,” Cloud said. “He’s built his own legacy, and he’s proud of what he’s done. He’s been a good example on the mat of a kid where if you really want to be something and really, really make yourself into something, you have to work hard. It can happen.
“He finally gets his shot at Gainbridge, and that’s all we wanted.”
Not everything.
“This means a lot. Not getting it done last year and freshman year, finally breaking through and joining my family up there means a lot,” Todd said. “But not all the way. Still have another year to go, and the season isn’t over, but yes, I’m building my legacy brick by brick.”
With state locked down, Todd intends to tend to his body in preparation for a win-or-go home opening night at the state finals.
“I’ve wrestled my entire life. I think a week off from actual wrestling won’t kill me too much,” Todd said. “I’ll keep my conditioning up, start to get to feeling better and get ready to pull off a pretty good little upset.”
Eagles’ Branham Upset, County contenders fall
Frankton senior Hunter Branham (31-2) was a state qualifier at 285 as a junior last year, and he nearly made it two straight Saturday.
Branham, who is ranked sixth in the state, won his opening-round match by fall in 1:41 over Shelbyville’s Jacob Harker before he was upset by the eventual semistate champion, 12th-ranked Dom Burgett (35-2) of Hamilton Southeastern.
Burgett trailed 1-0 after Branham scored an escape from the down position in the second period. However, a last-second takedown by Burgett before the end of the second period turned the tide.
Burgett added a third-period escape to win by decision 3-1 in the round-to-go quarterfinals.
Frankton’s Crew Farrell (18-5) lost by major decision in the opening round at 160.
Alexandria’s Isaiah Fye (37-1) lost his first match of the season in the 113 quarterfinals, just missing out on a state berth by decision 4-3 against Carmel’s Jackson Elliott (31-7), who placed second overall.
Erza Fye lost in the opening round at 120.
Anderson’s Clayton Stephens (23-8) was defeated by major decision in the first round at 195.
Elwood’s Kaleb Colwell was pinned in his first match at 113 in 3:48. Panthers’ Kayden Simpson (19-6) lost by decision 10-7 in the 106 opening round.
Pendleton Heights’ Jay Covington (28-11) lost to top-ranked Bryce Lowery (40-0) of Roncalli in the 152 quarterfinals by tech fall.
Shenandoah’s Mayson Lewis (32-7) lost by fall during his first match at 182.