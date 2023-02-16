PENDLETON — Pain is nothing new to Pendleton Heights junior Jack Todd, nor is it a stranger to most wrestlers at this time of the year.
But Todd, who has had physical maladies slow down his first two years for the Arabians, has had to battle through a new level of discomfort since a rib injury in late December, one that sidelined him for a month. Despite that setback, Todd battled through the postseason and, after 15 Madison County area athletes advanced to the semistate round last week, is now the lone man standing for the state finals which begin Friday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“It’s been really gratifying to see him learn to struggle through things because that’s what life is,” PH coach Dave Cloud said. “To come back and wrestle as well as he did in sectional and to get to the regional finals, it was impressive.”
The latest setback for Todd came Dec. 28 at the North Montgomery Holiday Duals when, during a tough escape, some cartilage pulled free from his ribs. He competed through the pain that day and won the 145-pound championship, but did not wrestle again until sectional competition exactly one month later on Jan. 28.
Todd says that month away from the sport was necessary but tough to deal with.
“It was a bitter pill to swallow for sure,” he said. “Not only was it aggravating with the success I’d had before the injury with being undefeated and wrestling well, it’s just what I like doing. It’s fun for me.”
His focus while away from the mat was on his conditioning. Miles ridden on a bike, run in the gym or swam in the pool kept him in the right shape for when he would be cleared to wrestle again. Still not at 100% when the postseason began, Todd was faced with a tough decision as a young athlete with another year of high school and a desired college career ahead of him.
Do the ends justify the means?
“The risk and reward thing here is pretty high,” he said. “You’ve got to know with this injury. We don’t really know exactly what’s wrong. Is it something that hurts now but I’m not going to make it any worse, or is it something where I won’t be able to sleep when I’m 40?”
He will compete against undefeated Wyatt Krejsa (17-0) of Center Grove, an athlete Todd knows well, has competed against and missed much of the season himself due to an elbow injury. Kresja was dominant at the Evansville semistate, winning two matches by tech fall and a third by major decision. Todd said Kresja — who formerly wrestled at Delta — is very similar to himself.
“We’ve wrestled all through middle school. He was my only middle school loss and beat me in my last eighth grade match by a point,” he said. “I know him quite well. He reminds me of myself. He’s not going to go out there and pitter-patter around. It’s going to be a dog-fight, and that’s what I’m ready for.”
“We know it’s a tough match. Kresja is a stud,” Cloud said. “You can’t win that semistate and not be a stud. But Jack’s a stud, too.”
Todd was one of 15 area wrestlers to advance to semistate last weekend but the only one to advance. Ten — including unbeaten Isaiah Fye of Alexandria and 2022 state finalist Hunter Branham from Frankton — were eliminated at the New Castle semistate which Cloud said is the toughest in the state.
The Hall of Fame coach added the deep field of competitive athletes at New Castle makes even a fourth-place finisher like Todd a difficult opponent at Gainbridge.
“It’s Hunger Games over there. Just getting out of New Castle is a feat,” Cloud said. “Probably more than any other semistate in Indiana, a four (seed) coming out of there is as dangerous as any four in the state.”
Todd is disappointed he was unable to capture the regional championship — he was runner-up — or the semistate crown. Yet seeing his friends like Fye and Branham come up short makes him realize simply advancing to the state finals is a legacy worthy achievement in and of itself.
“We know our semistate is tough. There are potential state placers who don’t make it out,” he said. “Those guys — Hunter and Isaiah — are my buddies, and that stinks because you want them there by your side and you want to be by their sides. But it does give me a greater appreciation of here I am.”
Todd will wrestle at the tail-end of the 2 p.m. session Friday afternoon, which includes the 106-pound through 145-pound classes. The first round for the remaining classes will begin at 5:30 p.m. with quarterfinals set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.