INDIANAPOLIS — Pike opened the 2022-23 girls basketball season Tuesday with a dominating 85-23 win over the Anderson Indians as first-year head coach Keith Hollins earned his first win for the Red Devils basketball program.
Gia Belton was lights-out from deep and outscored Anderson by herself with 25 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the floor.
“After our last practice, I went to another gym and got shots up,” Belton said. “I feel like I played very well controlling the floor and making sure my team had fun overall being the point guard.”
Pike’s senior guard made consecutive corner 3s to start the game and celebrated her second made shot with a “griddy dance” in front of the student section. The Red Devils took a commanding 23-7 advantage after the first quarter of action.
“She gives a lot to our offense,” Hollins said. “She was our leading scorer last year, but she can do it all. When she is not scoring, she leads the offense, she plays defense. So a kid like that is always great to have.”
The Indians responded early in the second quarter as Kennedy Brown hit a 3-point shot and Payton Sargent made a pair of free throws to nearly cut the deficit into single digits. Anderson coach Joe Adams said the team knew Pike was going to apply pressure, but the adrenaline and nerves got the best of his team.
The Red Devils then surged to a 9-0 run, finished by Belton hitting her defender with a pump-fake for an up-and-under layup.
“She played great, got on a roll and when a really good shooter gets on a roll, they are tough to stop,” Adams said.
Pike’s backcourt duo of Autumn Rucker and Keke Cole combined for 20 points in the second quarter as the Red Devils overpowered the Indians and took a 49-18 lead at halftime.
“We wanted to play hard, together, smart and have fun,” Hollins said. “The ladies did what our five goals were, and we wanted to keep them to under 40 points.”
Hollins said Belton has developed into a true leader on the floor and demonstrates her role by commanding the offense. She agreed but noted her defense and shooting ability have evolved the most throughout her four years at Pike.
“We did what we were supposed to do,” Belton said. “We talked about what we were supposed to do during practice so we can carry over to the game, and we worked up for this.”
Hollins, a Pike alum who played alongside NBA players Jeff Teague -- an Anderson native -- and Courtney Lee in high school, said getting his first win in the gym he always played in growing up is a great feeling. He told the team after the game to never be satisfied with victory and the Red Devils would have a lot to work on after evaluating the first game of the season.
“We worked our butts off, and we got what we deserved because of how much work we put in in the offseason and during practice,” Belton said.