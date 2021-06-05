CHALMERS — Hailey Gotshall hit three home runs and fired a two-hit shutout Saturday morning for Pioneer as the Panthers eliminated Frankton 13-0 in the semifinal round of the Frontier Class 2A softball semistate.
After four innings, the Eagles were within striking distance, trailing the top-ranked 2A team in the state 3-0 on the strength of Gotshall’s first two homers. But the Panthers struck for three unearned runs in the fifth inning, and Gotshall’s two-run blast in the sixth helped Pioneer pull away for a somewhat deceiving final result.
“I’m super proud of them,” Frankton coach Jeremy Parker said. “I thought it was a closer game than 13-0, three home runs obviously, but there were a couple times we needed to get outs and didn’t make the plays we needed to. Obviously, we can’t beat anybody if we don’t score.”
After the final out, the Eagles gathered in the shade of a nearby tree and sought refuge from temperatures that ranged into the upper 80s during the 11 a.m. game. The team, that featured eight freshmen and sophomores playing their first year of high school softball, took turns saying farewell to Frankton’s lone senior -- catcher Mackenzie Swango.
A defensive ace as well as a .368 hitter, Swango will be missed by the Eagles for more than what she does on the field.
“She’s a leader,” an emotional Parker said. “Oh, man, just behind the plate, she’s solid back there. She leads by example, she works hard off the field and we’re going to miss her. I’m proud of her. Indiana Wesleyan is getting a good kid.”
Swango transferred to Frankton (19-8) after two years at Alexandria but was unable to play her junior year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Her career goal was to be part of a sectional championship team, and she can take that as well as a regional title with her after this surprising Frankton postseason run.
“I feel like a lot of people doubted us because we were so young. Going in (to this spring) just two people had varsity experience with Jeremy,” Swango said. “I wanted to win a sectional, but I didn’t realize I’d make it to semistate. It’s been such an eye-opening and crazy experience that I won’t forget.”
The Eagles could get little done against Gotshall or Pioneer (33-2). Both Frankton hits came courtesy of junior starting pitcher Adyson Coppess, who doubled in the fourth and singled in the sixth. She was robbed of a third hit when her first-inning sharply hit line drive back through the box was speared by Gotshall. The only other baserunner the Eagles could muster was a two-out seventh inning walk to freshman Jilly Hilderbrand.
Coppess, the workhorse in the circle for the Eagles, went all seven innings and allowed seven earned runs while striking out six.
“She has a lot of resiliency,” Parker said. “A couple plays would have gotten us out of an inning or two. It just didn’t happen.”
With starters Coppess, Hilderbrand, McKenzie McCorkhill, Jersey Marsh, Claire and Abby Duncan, Gracie Smith and middle-of-the-lineup slugger Makena Alexander returning, the Eagles look to be set up for more success in the future.
Through red and teary eyes, Swango shared her advice for the younger Eagles, including what is anticipated to be a strong incoming freshman class.
“Just don’t ever take it for granted because I got one season taken away from me, and it completely changed everything,” Swango said. “Just take it little by little and they’ll do great things.”
