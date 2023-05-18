FRANKTON — Yorktown designated hitter Jacob Grim hit 4-for-4 with three RBI on Thursday to lead the Class 3A No. 10 Tigers to a 13-5 road victory over Frankton.
Frankton Town and Country Youth Baseball was recognized and celebrated on the field of Paul Davis Stadium prior to the game.
The Tigers (19-6) grabbed a 1-0 lead after Cole Temple, a Trine commit, hit a single up the middle to drive in Jackson Furnish. Yorktown extended the lead to 3-0 on a pair of knocks as Grim ripped an RBI double down the left-field line and Garret Thurman followed by lifting a fastball over the head of the Frankton left fielder for a subsequent double.
Frankton starting pitcher Jarrett Morris helped his own cause and retaliated with an RBI single to center field to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 3-1 in the bottom of the first inning.
After the following three frames remained scoreless, three consecutive misplayed pop-ups plagued the Frankton infield. Temple reached base on a dropped pop-up at third base to lead off the fifth inning. After Temple stole second and third base, he broke for home and scored on a wild pitch that rebounded off the catcher toward the field of play.
“We really let our starting pitcher down, not catching routine plays or catching fly balls,” Frankton coach Bradley Douglas said. “It’s a bugaboo right now, and it set in last night over at Shenandoah. We misplayed five routine fly balls, and it’s just a matter of guys not playing with confidence right now.”
The heart of the Tigers’ lineup came through as Grim and Thurman hit consecutive RBI knocks for the second time and increased the lead to 6-1. Grim leads Yorktown with 29 RBI this season, and the duo combined for seven hits and five RBI in the win.
“Grimm has been leading us and at the top of the conference in RBIs,” Yorktown coach P.J. Fauquher said. “Obviously, Garret provides some power as you saw tonight. It helps to have balance throughout the lineup.”
Frankton’s lineup took advantage and battled back in the fifth inning. Tyler Bates hit a ground ball and reached on a fielding error by the Yorktown first baseman, allowing Bradyn Douglas to score his second run of the game. Nate Moore later hit an RBI single past a sliding shortstop, and Bates scored to cut the Frankton deficit to 6-3.
With two runners in scoring position and no outs in the sixth inning, Yorktown catcher Jayce Key hit a two-run double on a shot over the left fielder’s head. Yorktown sent nine hitters to the plate and scored five runs in the sixth to take a commanding 11-3 lead.
“We have got to figure out how to play simple, fundamental baseball,” Douglas said. “If we make fundamental, routine plays tonight, it’s a really close ball game, and I think we have a chance to be in it late.”
Bates will get the start on the mound Saturday as Frankton (12-13) finishes the regular season by hosting Traders Point Christian (5-12) for senior day. With one week before the Eagles open the Class 2A Sectional 40 tournament at Lapel versus Winchester (11-11), Coach Douglas believes the baseball gods have punished the struggling Eagles for not playing the game correctly.