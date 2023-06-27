INDIANAPOLIS — Comrades became fierce competitors Thursday as Maddy Poynter opted to face guard Lapel teammate Laniah Wills in the finals of a sudden-victory elimination scrimmage.
Both ladies represented Lapel in the 21st IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Girls Basketball Showcase at Ben Davis High School.
Wills devised a game plan to attack the boards and demonstrate relentless pursuit on any shot that could not fall through the cylinder. The 6-foot Class of 2026 prospect made key hustle plays on several loose balls and worked her way to the charity stripe four times in her purple team’s first scrimmage. As a freshman, Wills broke the program’s single-season rebounding record with 373 secured boards, earning All-State honors.
After a 30-minute break, Wills laid in six quick baskets in the paint, scoring half her team’s points in the first 10 minutes of game action. Her instinctive ability to split through defenders and drive to the basket was put on full display.
“From the college (point of view), sometimes they like big guards that can dribble, get down the court and even body someone in the post,” Wills said. “It is good that I am hustling down, showing everything I can do.”
“She is 15 years old out here competing with some of these kids who have multiple Division I offers or are already committed to playing at Division I schools,” Lapel girls basketball coach Zach Newby said. “For her, she has all the skills and athletic ability, so if you add effort on top of that, that is what everyone wants.”
Wills made 189 buckets in her first varsity season, finishing with the second-most field goals made in Indiana, while taking 194 less shots than the state leader. The freshman led Indiana with 22 double-doubles in 30 games, which included a 24-point, 15-rebound performance in a 44-32 win over Andrean in the semistate opener. She followed up in the championship game with 13 points and 12 rebounds to earn IBCA semistate player of the week.
Poynter built up her offense early in the Navy team’s first scrimmage, scoring consecutive baskets on a midrange pull-up jumper and finishing a layup through contact. The 5-9 guard teamed up and thrived with the largest prospect at the event in Brownsburg’s 6-6 junior Avery Gordon. Once the elimination tournament dust settled, Gordon became Wills’ toughest defensive assignment in the finals.
“I thought it was fun,” Poynter said. “At first when I saw her I said, 'This is going to be good because we are teammates.' We haven’t got the chance to play against each other because we have always been on the same team. I thought it was going to be a good matchup.”
“You have got to be strong and use different finishing moves,” Wills said. “You can‘t just lay it up because those girls are tall. You can’t just shoot it right over them. You have to use counter moves and notice who is guarding you.”
Poynter and Wills tied for the third-most made free throws in Indiana last season with 93 each. As opponents in the finals for one play and a brief moment, the two engaged in competitive trash talk as Wills set up to box out Poynter on a free throw attempt in sudden victory overtime.
“Oh, yeah, sit down. You just got bodied,” Poynter joked at the foul line.
On the ensuing miss by Gordon followed by a loose ball foul committed by Poynter, Wills asked, "Maddy, how dare you?”
Newby acknowledged Poynter’s effort on the floor would be best displayed in front of an audience of college coaches and scouts. Lapel’s fifth-year coach instructs all his players to compete from tip-off until the final buzzer sounds.
“She is a competitor,” Newby said. “It doesn’t matter who she is playing with or who she is playing against. She can compete. She’s got a wide range of skills, so for her to showcase that in front of a lot of college coaches at once is a great opportunity for her.”
“I played really hard and played through adversity,” Poynter explained. “I think that is a good thing about my game.”
Poynter averaged 11.5 points as a junior and praised the Grace basketball program for taking a strong interest in her collegiate athletic career.
“(Grace) did a really good job at recruiting,” Poynter said. “I think they all work well together, and it’s like a family environment, and I really like them a lot."
Wills received two NCAA Division I offers -- from Bradley and Indiana State -- and expressed plans to take an official college visit to Ball State in July.
The tandem led Lapel to its first state finals appearance in 2022-23 and indicated their intentions to deliver Lapel’s first basketball state championship.