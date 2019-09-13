PENDLETON — Greenfield-Central's football team Friday night passed on an ailment Pendleton Heights was more than willing to receive.
That was fumblelitis.
The Arabians fell on five Cougar fumbles -- two on kickoffs -- and scored four times off the miscues, as they blasted the visitors 47-6 on PH's 50th homecoming.
PH (3-1, 2-0 Hoosier Heritage Conference) put up three touchdowns in the span of 65 seconds -- all set up by fumbles -- late in the first quarter, after opening the scoring two minutes earlier and staked itself a 26-0 lead.
Caden McClain, Christian Roberts, Luke Bays, Kirby Hess and Evan McMillan recovered G-C fumbles. The Cougars (0-4, 0-2) had seven fumbles in all.
"Some of that was on our hitting and some of it was on (the Cougars)," PH coach Jed Richman said. "But we took advantage of it and we scored, which was even more powerful."
G-C's sudden streak of horror began with four minutes left in the opening period, right after Hess found David Stahly for a TD that covered 35 yards.
On the ensuing kickoff, McClain covered up a fumble at the Cougars' 21-yard line and, three plays later, ran it in from 3 yards out.
G-C again mishandled the next kickoff, with Roberts claiming it on the G-C 12. On first down, Hess found Tristan Ross in the end zone.
The Cougars' third fumble, thus time on the first play after the kickoff, landed in Roberts' hands at the G-C 18. Joe Rios ran 17 yards on second down, and that made it 26-0 with 1:39 to go in the quarter.
PH's other score off a fumble came 2 1/2 minutes into the second half, when McMillan's recovery set up a 45-yard touchdown by Rios, in which he knifed his way laterally, and forward, through a host of defenders. It then became 40-0, and for the second straight week, the Arabians put the new IHSAA running-clock rule into play.
Also scoring for PH were Bays (17-yard run in the second quarter) and Kamden Earley (3-yard run, which was the final Arabian TD).
"We only threw eight passes, but we only (ran) 40 (plays) and when you score 47 points off 40 plays, that's good stuff," Richman said. "Field position was a big part of it."
PH got 238 yards on the ground, with Rios netting 79 on five carries and Earley 64 on nine touches. Ten Arabians gained rushing yardage.
Hess was 3-of-8 for 54 yards.
G-C ran a triple-option attack and gained 200 yards off that. The Cougars had a couple of long drives in the first half that ended in stops by the PH defense, and Brayden Herrell's 5-yard run in the fourth quarter put G-C on the board.
"We go from last week where (New Castle was) throwing it all over the place to this week, where (the Cougars) are running it," Richman said. "But the kids did a good job. They're resilient, and any time you get a conference win against a rival, it's a good thing."
The Arabians next Friday visit Class 5A No. 1 and reigning state champion New Palestine (4-0, 2-0). The Dragons have won 58 consecutive regular-season games, dating to 2013.
Mike Battreall, for The Herald Bulletin
MARION 48, ANDERSON 0MARION — The Class 4A No. 7 Giants improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the North Central Conference.
Anderson (1-3, 1-1) hosts West Lafayette Harrison on Friday.
OAK HILL 42, ELWOOD 0CONVERSE — The Panthers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Central Indiana Conference. Oak Hill (1-3, 1-1) won for the first time this season.
Elwood hosts Frankton next week.
BLACKFORD 45, FRANKTON 0HARTFORD CITY — The Eagles were shutout for the first time since Oct. 5 last season against Oak Hill. Blackford (3-1, 2-0 CIC) remained unbeaten in conference play.
Frankton (0-4, 0-2) travels to Elwood next week.
TINDLEY 56, ANDERSON PREP 0INDIANAPOLIS — Tindley improved to 3-0 and has surrendered just 20 points this season.
APA (0-3) travels to Indiana Deaf next week.
