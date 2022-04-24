Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Bradyn Douglas, Tyler Bates, and Gage Rastetter drove in two runs each as Frankton finished off an 11-1 win over Tipton in six innings. J.P. Oleson and Chance Bentley combined to surrender just five hits for the Eagles while Bates scored three runs.
Jaleigh Crawford drove in three runs, and Kaylee Guillemette added a pair of RBI in support of the two-hit, 12-strikeout pitching of Alivia Boston and Elwood scored an 11-0 softball win over Sheridan.
Shameel Clervrain was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI, and three runs scored as Liberty Christian outscored Christel House 14-6
TUESDAY
Sam Denny earned medalist honors with a 38 as Pendleton Heights golf defeated Mount Vernon 164-175.
Both Ryan Craig and Jordan Zody came in with rounds of 41, and Shenandoah won a three-team meet with a score of 166, 13 strokes better than Wapahani.
Owen Harpe and Isaiah Fye shared medalist honors with rounds of 48 to lead Alexandria to a 206-224 win over Wes-Del
In a game shortened to five innings due to run-rule, Cole Morris fired a one-hitter and Jay Dillmon drove in two runs as Alexandria blanked Daleville 10-0.
Kairo Parks scattered three hits and an earned run in his five innings, and Linkin Talley doubled and drove in three runs as Anderson knocked off Richmond 11-1 at McBride Stadium.
Pendleton Heights scored four runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh inning in a 13-4 baseball win over Shelbyville. Nate Gilmet homered and Clayton Turner doubled and each drove in three runs while Caleb Frakes tripled and doubled as part of a 3-for-4 day with four runs scored.
Kaylin Nolen allowed just one hit and struck out 13 and Lydia Schwagmeier homered and drove in three runs as Shenandoah blanked Randolph Southern 10-0 in five innings.
Autumn Coon and Jada Bliss combined on a one-hitter, and Anderson took advantage of four unearned runs in a 4-2 win at Alexandria. Katlynn Weir had two hits for the Indians.
Jordan Tracy pitched five strong innings and drove in two runs while Ashlynn Allman hit her second home run of the season to lead Lapel to a 7-3 win over Mississinewa.
Each match was won in straight sets as PH swept a 5-0 tennis decision from New Castle. Abby Cruser scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Anderson placed third in a three-team meet with Yorktown and Marion. Zoe Allen won the 100 hurdles and long jump for the girls team while Tremayne Brown swept the 110 and 300 hurdles for the boys team.
WEDNESDAY
Gabe McGuire homered as part of an 11-hit Alexandria attack as the Tigers won 12-6 over Knightstown. Collin Johns, Morris and Trenton Patz each drove in two runs for the Tigers.
Brennan Stow drove in two runs and five pitchers combined to limit Eastern Hancock to five hits in an 11-2 Lapel win.
Will Retherford was medalist for Elwood with a 39, but Alexandria won the team score 182-193 over the Panthers. Fye led the Tigers with a round of 43.
Landen Mathes earned medalist with a 40 and Cohen Shores added a 41 as the Shenandoah golfers set a new team-low score in a 163-211 win over Wes-Del.
Liam Baker had the low round for the Eagles with a 46 as Frankton defeated Mississinewa 210-229.
Alexandria’s tennis team dropped a total of five games in a 5-0 win over Tipton. Kara Simison at No. 2 singles and Emily Leever and Ally Honeycutt at No. 2 doubles recorded 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Tigers.
Anderson opened its North Central Conference tennis season with a 3-2 win over Richmond after sweeping the singles matches. Jamison Geoffreys won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Ramsey Proctor took a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles while Samim Thorns survived a three-set match at No. 2 singles.
Led by a 6-0, 6-0 win from Cruser and a 6-0, 6-1 win by Jessica Thompson in the top two singles matches, the Arabians breezed past Shenandoah 5-0.
Crawford homered and drove in three runs and Trinity Bryan drove in three as well, and Elwood won its second straight game by run rule with a 14-1 decision over Monroe Central.
Kayla Muterspaugh doubled home the go-ahead run during a four-run seventh inning rally in a 6-3 Shenandoah win over Blackford.
Jilly Hilderbrand hit two home runs and Makena Alexander hit a three-run homer in support of a two-hit, seven-strikeout shutout by Claire Duncan in Frankton’s 10-0 win over Anderson.
Ava Everman and Krystin Davis combined on a no-hitter, and Davis added a home run as Lapel routed Muncie Central 18-0 in five innings.
Caroline DeRolf was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and Shelby Messer allowed five hits and one earned run as Pendleton Heights stopped Carmel 4-2.
THURSDAY
Ethan Colvin struck out 11 batters and surrendered five hits in a complete-game shutout, and Daleville snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Randolph Southern. Meryck Adams was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Broncos.
Mason Richards drove in two runs, and Madison-Grant stole seven bases in a 9-3 win over Elwood. Gavin Kelich and Brayden Ross swiped two bases each for the Argylls while Colton Jetty was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Panthers.
Sam Barr drove in Bates with a walk-off eighth-inning single in Frankton’s 3-2 win over Blackford. Sam Dalton struck out 10 batters in seven innings of work for Frankton.
Brock Harper doubled and drove in three runs and Stow added three RBI as part of a 17-hit barrage by Lapel as the Bulldogs routed Tri 19-0.
Corbin Renihan was medalist with a round of 38 as Lapel won a three-team golf meet with a score of 161, bettering Mount Vernon’s 165 and the 170 from Yorktown.
Katie Duncan drove in two runs and struck out eight batters over seven innings as Madison-Grant held off a late Elwood rally for a 3-2 softball win. Crawford was 1-for-3 with an RBI for Elwood.
Alexander was 4-for-4 with two HRs, a double and six RBI as Frankton routed Blackford 15-3 in five innings.
Tristen Dunn drove in three runs — including the game winner in the 10th inning — and Alexandria held off Eastbrook 12-11. Kendall Parker pitched all 10 innings for the Tigers, throwing 204 pitches and striking out 14 batters.
The Elwood tennis team scored a 4-1 win over Blackford behind singles wins from Kennedy Perrin and Kenzi Garringer and a sweep of the doubles matches by Addi Updegraff and Ruth Vehikite and Harli Evans and Hannah McCleery.
Zach Neff was a four-time winner for the boys team as Daleville swept a track-and-field dual meet with Southern Wells. Neff took the 100, high jump, long jump and was part of the winning 400 relay team while Emily Simmons won the long jump, the 200 and was on the girls 1,600 relay team.
Noah Price built on his Madison County dominance with a win in the 1,600-meter run for Liberty Christian at the Pendleton Heights boys track-and-field invitational.
FRIDAY
Lauryn Williams delivered a single to score Claire Duncan with one out as Frankton walked off with a 10-inning 2-1 win over Shenandoah. The game featured a pitching duel between Nolen for the Raiders and Ady Coppess of the Eagles as the two combined for 19 1/3 innings pitched, 13 hits allowed, two earned runs and 20 strikeouts.
Pendleton Heights opened the Carmel softball invitational with an 8-2 win over Cathedral behind the complete-game pitching of Eliza Findlay. DeRolf and Khloee Gregory each doubled and drove in two runs while Findlay struck out seven and scattered eight hits for the Arabians.
The Frankton girls tennis team delivered the first win for first-year coach Stephan Hamaker, 5-0 over Madison-Grant. Lauryn Bates, Addie Brobston, and Haylee Niccum posted straight-set singles wins while Launa Hamaker and Ann Curtis came from a set down for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles.
Cruser was dominant again, taking a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles to lead the Arabians to a 4-1 win over Shelbyville.
Renihan fired a 39 to lead Lapel to a 167-202 win over Elwood.
SATURDAY
The Arabians returned to Carmel and took two of their three matchups, beating Brownsburg 8-5 and Castle 13-1 before coming up a run short in a 3-2 loss to Avon. Bo Shelton hit a three-run HR against Brownsburg while Katelin Goodwin, Hailee Brunnemer, and Brynn Libler drove in two runs each against Castle.
Valyn Pattengale hit three home runs — including a grand slam — along with a double and drove in nine runs as Daleville routed Randolph Southern 21-4. Paige Petty struck out seven batters in her five innings in the circle.
Carley Holliday homered and drove in three runs as Madison-Grant took the first game of a doubleheader, 8-4 over Northwestern before dropping the second game 13-1.
The Liberty Christian baseball team also split a doubleheader, beating Traders Point 7-4 in Game 1 and falling 14-3 in Game 2. Beckham Chappell struck out nine batters in a complete-game effort and drove in a run for the Lions.
The Shenandoah baseball team also split an unconventional doubleheader, defeating Knightstown 10-5 in the morning before losing 10-4 against Randolph Southern in the afternoon. Carson Brookbank pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, and Jobe Robinson hammered a three-run homer for the Raiders in the win over the Panthers.
Lapel placed third at the Eastbrook golf invitational with Tyler Lutz shooting an 88 to lead the Bulldogs. Harpe and Retherford also shot 88s to lead the Tigers and Panthers, respectively, while Christian Knauer led Frankton with a 90.
Cohen Gray fired an 81 to lead Pendleton Heights (346) to a ninth-place finish at the Bob Spacey Invitational in Noblesville.
Alexandria placed second behind 24th-ranked Oldenburg at the eight-team Richmond invitational. Kara Simison (No. 2 singles) and Leever and Honeycutt (No. 2 doubles) finished undefeated and placed first in their divisions.
Cruser posted a 6-0, 6-1 win to lead an Arabians singles sweep in a 4-1 win over Hamilton Heights.