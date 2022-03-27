Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Anderson head coach Donnie Bowling was named the North Central Conference’s 2021-22 boys basketball coach of the year after leading the Indians to an unblemished NCC title. Four players were also honored as senior Ty Wills and juniors Ahmere Carson and Ja’Quan Ingram were named All-NCC, and senior Sean Paige earned honorable mention status.
The Mid-Eastern Conference also named its all-conference squad with seniors Tre Johnson and Cam Leisure of Daleville and Jasper Campbell and Jack Stevens from Shenandoah getting All-MEC nods.
After leading Liberty Christian to the Class 1A regional finals, Lions senior star Adonis House announced he will continue his basketball and academic career at Wabash College next year.
TUESDAY
Frankton outfielder Ryan Spillman announced he will continue his academic and baseball career next year at Goshen College. Spillman batted .368 last season for the Eagles.
WEDNESDAY
When Hoosier Basketball Magazine announced the roster for its Top 60 Seniors workout, Wills and Pendleton Heights guard Jamison Dunham were included, although Dunham declined the invitation.
THURSDAY
Claire Duncan homered, tripled and drove in three runs and Makena Alexander added a two-run shot as defending regional champion Frankton opened its softball season with a 10-3 win over Hamilton Heights. Jersey Marsh and Jilly Hilderbrand added two RBI each in support of the combined five-hit, nine-strikeout pitching of senior Ady Coppess and freshman Paige Parker.
Lapel and Elwood split their season opening track and field dual meet, with the host Panthers taking the girls competition 57-45 and the Bulldogs winning the boys meet 64-34. Savannah Garcia won three events for the Elwood girls, taking the long jump, the 100-meter hurdles and the 100-meter dash. Cameron Smith led the Lapel boys with wins in the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs.
Carson and Wills led a large contingent of area players named when the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams.
Carson was part of the Underclass Supreme 15 with Wills being joined by House, Johnson and Frankton’s Harrison Schwinn on the All-State Honorable Mention list. Madison-Grant junior Jase Howell was named to the underclass All-State Honorable Mention group.
SATURDAY
At the Hoosier State Relays in Bloomington, Sydney Duncan placed third in the shot put for Frankton to lead a strong day for the Eagles' track team. A state finalist last season, Braxton Walls was seventh in the high jump and the Frankton 4x400 relay team of Luke Harrison, Dylan Pratt, Jack Melvin, and Hunter Smith placed eighth.