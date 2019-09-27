FORTVILLE — Pendleton Heights was one yard away from victory at Mount Vernon on Friday night, but it didn’t come and the Arabians fell 18-14.
Quarterback Kirby Hess, who had both of PH’s touchdowns, lost the ball at the Marauders’ 1-yard line with under 30 seconds to go. MV’s Jagger Meadows recovered, and that sealed it for the hosts.
The Arabians (3-3, 2-2 Hoosier Heritage Conference) staged a furious drive after MV (4-2, 2-2 HHC) had gone ahead with 2:19 remaining. Two MV penalties, a 17-yard run by Hess and one of three runs by Kamden Earley put them at the MV 1.
Hess scored from 4 yards out with 25 seconds left in the first half and from the MV 13 midway through the third quarter, as PH erased a nine-point deficit and led 13-9.
Both Hess and Earley ran for 87 yards, Hess on 19 carries and Earley 16. Hess completed seven of 23 passes for 99 yards. Tristan Ross had three receptions for 46 yards.
PH hosts Class 4A No. 4 Delta (6-0, 4-0 HHC) next Friday.
LAPEL 51, RUSHVILLE 36
RUSHVILLE — The Bulldogs offense roared to life behind a big game from quarterback Cole Alexander.
The senior signal caller threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score as Lapel reached a season high for points.
Three Alexander’s scoring strikes found wide receiver Charlie Prough, two from 47 yards out and one from 50. Alexander also connected with wide receiver Tanner Mroz for a 50-yard touchdown.
Josiah Scott added a pair of scores on the ground from 1 and 4 yards out.
Rushville (1-5) could not follow up last week’s win against Connersville.
The Bulldogs (4-2) travel to Heritage Christian next week.
BLACKFORD 28, MADISON-GRANT 6
FAIRMOUNT — The Bruins scored 21 unanswered points to improve to 3-1 in the Central Indiana Conference and 4-2 overall.
The Argylls (0-6, 0-4) travel to Oak Hill next week.
LAFAYETTE JEFF 69, ANDERSON 13
LAFAYETTE — The Bronchos. ranked No. 3 in Class 6A, scored 62 points in the first half and improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the North Central Conference.
Anderson (1-5, 1-3) travels to Arsenal Tech next week.
EASTBROOK 68, FRANKTON 14
FRANKTON — The Panthers (4-2, 4-0 CIC) scored 62 points in the first half and won their fourth straight game.
Frankton (1-5, 1-3) travels to Mississinewa next week.
