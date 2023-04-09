Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Ethan Colvin allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out five over seven innings and Noah Colvin drove in two runs as Daleville opened its baseball season with a 9-2 win over Muncie Central. Jagger Sparks also drove in two runs while Bryson Sigler and Caleb Aikin had two hits each and combined to score three times.
Daisy Bivens was 3-for-4 at the plate, including the game winner, to lead Alexandria to a 4-3 softball win over Delta. Bivens lined a single over shortstop in the bottom of the seventh for the walk-off season opening win.
TUESDAY
Braxton Pratt struck out 12 batters over six strong innings, and Alexandria scored 10 runs after being held scoreless for the first three frames for a 10-2 win over Blue River Valley. Carson Cuneo tripled and drove in three runs while Collin Johns homered and drove in a pair.
Josh Wilson was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Meryck Adams and Ayden Ramirez combined for a two-hit shutout as the Broncos defeated Eastern 4-0. Aikin and Noah Colvin drove in a run each for Daleville.
Gabe Lowder and Drew Fredenburg drove in two runs each as Shenandoah outslugged Rushville 9-6. Dylan McDaniel and Carson Brookbank combined to surrender just two earned runs on eight hits while striking out 11 for the Raiders.
The Elwood track teams each placed third in a three-team meet against Monroe Central and Wes-Del but had several individuals take home blue ribbons. Savannah Garcia led the way for the Panthers, taking the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and the long jump while Alivia Boston swept the discus and shot put. Kaleb Colwell took first place in the boys 400-meter dash.
THURSDAY
After winning just four games in 2022, the Broncos added a third straight impressive win to start the 2023 campaign with a 5-2 decision over Class 2A second-ranked Wapahani. Adams went the distance on the mound, scattering six hits and an earned run while striking out eight. Aikin delivered a two-run double as part of a decisive four-run sixth inning for Daleville.
The Raiders also opened Mid-Eastern Conference play in fine fashion with a 16-0 win over Eastern Hancock in five innings. McDaniel threw a no-hitter for Shenandoah, walking just one and striking out eight while Collin Osenbaugh led the offensive attack with a double, triple and five RBI. Fredenburg and Jobe Robinson each drove in two runs for Shenandoah.
Aaron Matthews and Jay Dillmon combined on a one-hitter and allowed no earned runs in a 7-1 Alexandria win over Taylor. Cuneo doubled, tripled and drove in two runs while Pratt collected two hits and an RBI for Alex.
A four-win effort from Tanner Brooks highlighted a 77-46 Madison-Grant boys track win over Eastern Hancock.
The 2022 state finalist took the 100 meters (10.7 seconds) and the 200 meters (22.4) and also ran the anchor leg for the first-place 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams. Andy Stanley — also a member of the 400-meter relay team — added victories in the high jump and long jump for the Argylls.
The girls team came up short in the dual, but Aida Sites also won four times — the 100 and 200, the 400-meter relay and long jump — to lead M-G.
FRIDAY
Maddox Beckley struck out nine batters and threw a three-hit shutout to lead Madison-Grant to its first baseball win, 2-0 at Delta. Xavier Yeagy was 3-for-3 for the Argylls and accounted for all the scoring with a two-run single in the third inning.
SATURDAY
Braiden Ross struck out 10 batters and allowed no earned runs in a complete-game four-hitter as Madison-Grant defeated Delphi 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Lucas Humphries hit a go-ahead two-run homer for the Argylls, who dropped the second game by an 11-8 score despite three hits and two RBI from Gavin Kelich.
Isaac Bair doubled and drove in three runs to help Lapel salvage a doubleheader split with a 6-4 win over Greenfield-Central after the Cougars routed the Bulldogs 17-2 in the first game.
Elvin Acree doubled and drove in three runs to lead Liberty Christian to a 22-9 win over Anderson Prep. Aaron Woodyard scored four times for the Lions while Brayden Ball and Samuel Viurquiz each drove in a pair for the Jets.
Madison-Grant also split a softball doubleheader at Greenfield-Central, taking Game 2 11-10 after dropping Game 1 9-1. Johnna Hiatt drove in four runs for the Argylls in Game 2.
The Pendleton Heights boys and girls track teams each placed third at the Muncie Burris Invitational. Ava Jarrell (800 and 1,600) and Whitney Warfel (shot put) were winners for the girls while Andrew Blake (1,600) and Layne Richardson (long jump) took first on the boys side.
Liberty Christian’s Noah Price also won the boys 800 meters at Burris.
Anderson Prep’s track teams took part in the Mohawk Invitational at Waldron, with Kaylynn Orr (shot put) and Julia Smith (300 hurdles) bringing home blue ribbons for the Jets.
Amarah McPhaul (100 meters) and Faith Norris (1,600 meters) were winners for Daleville at the Wapahani track invitational.
Pendleton Heights opened the area golf season with a fourth-place finish at the Yorktown Invitational with a score of 313, two strokes back of Center Grove for third place. Sam Denny led the Arabians with an even-par 72, tying for second overall.