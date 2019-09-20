INDIANAPOLIS — Cardinal Ritter’s plan Friday night was to wear a smaller Lapel team down at Marian University’s St. Vincent Field.
The Raiders didn’t immediately realize many fruits of their labor, thanks both to their mistakes as well as the Bulldogs’ will on defense.
Ritter needed a fourth-quarter touchdown to unknot a 7-all tie and went on to a 21-13 result against a Bulldog squad that battled a perennially powerful Class 3A program.
The Bulldogs, who fell for the second straight week and are 3-2, withstood — and halted — several long drives by the Raiders (3-2) and got a few big breaks, and those kept Lapel in the game.
“I couldn’t be happier with our defense,” Lapel coach Tim Miller said. “Our defense played their tails off tonight. They forced turnovers. They came up with stops.”
Miller said the Bulldogs’ efforts were aided by a makeshift defense that saw several players moved around and eight different defensive backs.
That yielded a blocked punt by Parker Allman on Ritter’s first possession after it threatened to score, as well as a fumble recovery by Jarod Roundtree deep in Raider territory, a stop on downs at Ritter’s 9-yard line and a botched punt by the Raiders, setting up Lapel’s first TD.
Also, near the end of the first half, Ritter had the ball on the Lapel 8, but the Raiders had three plays in which they crossed the goal line called back by holding penalties. The third such instance moved Ritter back to near midfield and it clung to a 7-0 halftime lead.
The drive that put Lapel on the board was the result of a low punt snap in which Ritter punter Brayden Pagel had to hurry to get off. That netted 0 yards and gave the Bulldogs the ball at the Raiders’ 30-yard line.
A 12-yard pass from Cole Alexander to Noah Frazier on the first play of the final period moved Lapel to the Ritter 14. After the next snap, Alexander wove between two defenders and found his way into the end zone. Jorge Moneo’s PAT made it 7-all, with 11:45 to play.
Ritter on its next possession went 65 yards in eight plays, with Aiden Robinson catching a 6-yard TD pass from Jack Henninger.
Lapel was unable to move the ball effectively in two subsequent drives, and a 3-yard score by Ashton Hall made it a two-possession game with under two minutes to go.
The Bulldogs did strike back, as a 42-yard reception by Charlie Prough set up Josiah Scott’s 3-yard TD burst with 31 seconds left. An onside kick attempt failed, and Ritter ran out the clock.
Alexander was 15-of-30 for 171 yards. Prough had six receptions for 77 yards, and Lapel gained just 110 yards on the ground. Freshman Tyler Dollar was the top rusher with 53 yards.
“Offensively, we’re not executing, and that’s on me,” Miller said. “It’s very simple. Our job as coaches is to get the players on the field and execute what’s happening. We haven’t figured out how to do that, and that comes back to coaching.”
Lapel is at Rushville next Friday.
ALEXANDRIA 40, BLACKFORD 35
HARTFORD CITY — The Tigers scored 13 unanswered points to overcome a 28-27 deficit and remain undefeated in Central Indiana Conference play.
Blackford (3-2, 2-1 CIC) won last year’s meeting between the schools 70-52.
Alexandria (3-1, 3-0) hosts Elwood next week.
SHENANDOAH 34, WES-DEL 8
GASTON — Tanner Goff threw three touchdowns, including two to Andrew Bennett, and Blake Surface scored touchdowns rushing and receiving as the Raiders won their third straight.
Josh Farmer also scored on an 8-yard run for the visitors, and Bennett had a key early interception.
Wes-Del (1-4, 0-2 Mid-Eastern Conference) allowed its second-highest point total of the season. Eastern Hancock put up 48 points against the Warriors in Week 2.
Shenandoah (3-2, 1-0) hosts Hagerstown next Friday.
NEW PALESTINE 47, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 6NEW PALESTINE — Nick Taylor kicked a pair of early field goals before the Class 5A No. 1-ranked Dragons ran off 40 unanswered points.
New Palestine (5-0, 3-0 Hoosier Heritage Conference) snapped the Arabians’ three-game winning streak.
Pendleton Heights (3-2, 2-1) travels to Mount Vernon next Friday.
MISSISSINEWA 54, MADISON-GRANT 0
GAS CITY — The Indians (4-1, 2-1 CIC) quickly shrugged off last week’s seven-point loss against Eastbrook.
The Argylls (0-5, 0-3) hosts Blackford next Friday.
INDIANA DEAF 42, ANDERSON PREP 8
INDIANAPOLIS — The Deaf Hoosiers (1-1) avenged last week’s season-opening loss to Class 1A North Central (Farmersburg).
The Jets (0-4) hosts Traders Point Christian next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.