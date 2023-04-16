Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Alexandria split its track meet at Daleville, taking the boys meet 84-36 and falling 80-37 in the girls competition. Logan Hill took first for the Tigers in the 800 meters and the 1,600 and 3,200 relay races for the boys while Lilly Thomas was a winner in the 3,200 meter and 3,200 relay for the girls. The Daleville girls broke three school records, including Amarah McPhaul (100 meters), Faith Norris (1,600 meters) and the 400-meter relay team of Norris, Jenna Brand, Kadence Aikin and Kelsi Kahalekomo.
The Daleville golf team opened its season with a 197, falling to Cowan by one stroke but bettering Elwood (235). Gatlin Elliott was medalist for the Broncos with a 42.
Alexa Owens homered and drove in four runs while Krystin Davis and Karlie Jannings combined on a one-hitter to lead Lapel to an 18-0 win over Sheridan. Laylah Gore added a solo shot, Ava Everman doubled three times with three RBI, and Davis and Jannings fanned a total of 15 batters.
Shenandoah picked up its first tennis win of the season with a 5-0 decision over Knightstown. The Raiders won all five matches in straight sets, including Taylor Griffis (No. 1), Nonie Morris (No. 2) and Audrey Marion (No. 3).
Pendleton Heights also collected its initial tennis victory with a 4-1 win over Lawrence Central. Gia Thorsen and Josie Graves won their singles matches in two sets.
TUESDAY
Alexandria picked up its first tennis victory of the season with a 5-0 sweep of Hamilton Heights. Allie Clark, Gabby Hosier and Avery Cuneo swept the singles matches in straight sets.
Carson Brookbank fired a one-hit shutout, and Jobe Robinson, Dylan McDaniel and Collin Osenbaugh drove in two runs each in a 12-0 Shenandoah win over Randolph Southern.
Tanner Brooks ran a 10.77 in the 100 meters, shattering the school record (10.90) that had been held by Scott Stookey since 1997, and the Argylls boys track team edged Yorktown 85.5-84.5 in a four-team meet.
In a three-team meet with Eastbrook and Blackford, Alexandria placed third in both the boys and girls competition with Thomas taking the girls 3,200 meters and Jesse Leonard (200 meters) and Conner Etchison (discus) taking blue ribbons for the boys.
WEDNESDAY
The Lapel boys golf team placed first in a three-team meet with a score of 160, outdistancing Clinton Central (171) and Elwood (214). Jacob Erwin shot a 38 for the Bulldogs to earn medalist.
McDaniel hammered a grand slam as part of a seven-run fourth inning and allowed two earned runs in a complete-game 10-4 win over Hagerstown. Robinson and Osenbaugh added home runs for the Raiders.
The Raiders golf team fired a 168 to Wes-Del’s 201 for a dual meet win with Cohen Shores and Ryan Craig sharing medalist honors with rounds of 39.
Olivia Watson struck out 12 batters and allowed no earned runs and just two hits, and Shenandoah got three RBI each from Elise Boyd and Kayla Muterspaugh in an 11-2 win over Cambridge City Lincoln.
THURSDAY
Alyssa Allen tripled and drove in three runs as the Raiders defeated New Castle 8-3.
The Daleville baseball team improved to 5-0 for the first time in program history with an 11-0 win over Randolph Southern. Josh Wilson tripled and drove in four runs for the Broncos.
The Broncos softball team also shut out the Rebels 16-0 behind the two-hit pitching of Kyra Osborne. Valyn Pattengale tripled twice and drove in three runs while Miley Womack added two doubles and three RBI.
Graham Kelley and Ethan Krick of Anderson and Shores and Chase Morehouse of Shenandoah all came in with rounds of 43 as the Raiders (157) defeated Muncie Central (180) and the Indians (197) in a three-team meet.
Zach Cooper led the Broncos with a 43 as Daleville (190) defeated Eastern Hancock (197) but were edged by Tri (187) in a three-team meet.
FRIDAY
Osborne struck out 10 batters over five perfect innings and drove in seven runs with four hits — including a home run — to lead Daleville to a 22-0 win over Muncie Central. Womack also homered for the Broncos, and Synia Walker drove in four runs.
Kayci Hill won the 800 meters and the high jump, and Haley Hughes took shot put honors for Shenandoah at the Knightstown Invitational.
Liberty Christian’s Noah Price participated in the Franklin Central Distance Showcase and ran 4:26.08 in the mile, placing 47th overall.
SATURDAY
Osborne struck out seven and allowed just three hits, and Zoe Shihemi doubled and drove in two runs as the Broncos won their third straight, 8-4 at Pike.
Pendleton Heights won the Monroe Central Invitational with a team score of 307, defeating runner-up Delta by 37 strokes. Hayden Fox paced the Arabians with a 74. Shenandoah (362) placed fourth and was led by Craig with an 82. Cooper shot an 89 for Daleville, Crick came in with a 91 for the Indians and Beau Brandon of Elwood fired a 96.
Lapel placed third at the Ritter Invitational at Eagle Creek Golf Course with a team score of 333. The Bulldogs were led by Grant Humerickhouse at 79, good for sixth-place overall.