Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Liberty Christian senior outside hitter Kaitlyn Smith signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball and academic career at Manchester University.
TUESDAY
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named its Academic All-State teams with Shenandoah’s Jasper Campbell and Liberty Christian’s Mady Rees representing area schools on the first team.
Boys honorable mention honors were earned by Hayden Hornocker from Anderson Prep, Camden Leisure of Daleville, Will Retherford of Elwood, Jacob Davenport and Eli White from Frankton, Landon Bair, Griffin Craig, Corbin Renihan and Brennan Stow of Lapel, Chad Harbert from Madison-Grant, Luke Candiano and Ethan Ross of Pendleton Heights and Campbell’s Raiders teammates Lucas Mills and Jordan Zody.
Girls named honorable mention included Ally Honeycutt from Alexandria, Lauryn Bates, Shae Simon, Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb from Frankton, Ashlynn Allman of Lapel and Abi Rosenkrans from Pendleton Heights.
WEDNESDAY
Five Arabians football players signed their letters of intent amid a flurry of signings from Pendleton Heights athletes.
Candiano and Will Kaster (DePauw) and Riley Simons, Schyler Altherr and Jake Ehrgott (Franklin College) will continue their football careers at the next level.
Abby Cruser signed to play tennis at Ohio Northern while the golf careers of Kaylee McKenney (Madonna) and Grace Wiggins (Ave Maria) will also continue. Abi Rosenkrans announced on her senior night she will play basketball at Manchester and followed through with her signing.
SATURDAY
In its seventh season as a program and sixth as a team, the Liberty Christian archery squad qualified for state for the first time and is hopeful to advance to the next level of competition.
The Lions scored 3,280 points as a team and placed 10th among the 35 teams at the state meet.
Jet Zeigler runs the program through the school’s physical education classes, and the archers receive instruction from world champion archer Richard Couch.
Freshman Eden Pickering scored the top score in the state among ninth-graders, and the team is awaiting word on if it will qualify for the Eastern Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.
