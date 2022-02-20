Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Seniors Reanna Stinson of Alexandria and Taylor Williams from Lapel announced their college plans, with Stinson to continue her track and field career at Indiana University-East in Richmond while Williams will play softball at Anderson University.
Trevion Johnson and Meryck Adams combined to shoot 16-of-23 from the floor and scored 23 points each as Daleville coasted to a 65-12 win over Union (Modoc).
TUESDAY
Shenandoah shot 76% from the floor as a team and was led by Jasper Campbell’s 11 points and 10 points from Lucas Mills in a 58-11 rout of Union.
Landon Bair scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds as Lapel rolled past Sheridan 66-30.
WEDNESDAY
Semistate champion Frankton starters Lauryn Bates and Emma Sperry led this year’s Girls Basketball All-Central Indiana Conference team. Alexandria also placed two on the team in senior Jada Stansberry and freshman Jacklynn Hosier while Madison-Grant junior Daya Greene rounded out the area contingent. Ally Honeycutt (Alexandria), Hannah McCleery (Elwood), Cagney Utterback (Frankton) and Azmae Turner (Madison-Grant) received honorable mention.
THURSDAY
Stansberry announced her basketball career will continue next season and she will stay close to home at Anderson University.
Jacob Davenport and Colin Gardner scored 23 points each for Frankton as the Eagles picked up a 58-44 win over Alexandria. Owen Harpe led the Tigers with 18 points, and Braxton Pratt added 11 points.
FRIDAY
Lapel seniors Chloe and Corbin Renihan each signed their letters of intent to continue their golf careers after high school. Chloe will stay local and attend Anderson University while Corbin heads to Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina.
Six Lions scored in double figures Friday night as Liberty Christian posted a 98-60 rout of Waldron. Zack Jeffers led the way with 17 points for LC while Kobe Watson (15), Ethan Troutman (14), Xavier White (12) and Cedric Anderson and Eric Troutman (11 points each) contributed as well.
Brode Judge scored 27 points and Brennan Stow and Bair added 13 points each for Lapel in a 73-61 win over Madison-Grant, the fourth straight win for the Bulldogs. Peyton Southerland led the Argylls with 17 points while Seth Lugar scored 15 and Jase Howell chipped in 14 points.
SATURDAY
After qualifying second in the preliminaries, Pendleton Heights sophomore Jacob Simpson placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly for the first of his two podium finishes at the Fishers boys swimming sectional. Simpson also placed eighth in the 100-yard backstroke, and Ashur Grobey was eighth in diving -- helping the Arabians to a sixth-place finish in the team standings.
Anderson was seventh overall, and the Indians were led by Michael Strait — seventh in the 50-yard freestyle — and Aidan Barrett — eighth in the 200-yard freestyle. Strait and Barrett also combined with Bowen Libler and Sam Eskew on the 400-yard freestyle relay (fourth) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (fifth).
Howell scored 18 points and handed out seven assists as M-G bounced back with a 61-48 win over Eastern. Lugar added 15 points in the Argylls' win.
