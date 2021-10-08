LAPEL — Tyler Dollar rushed for four touchdowns Friday, and Lapel blasted Jay County 35-0.
The Bulldogs did all their scoring in the first half, setting off a running clock after intermission. It was the third straight loss for the Patriots (3-5) and the first time they’ve been shut out since a 48-0 loss against Delta in last year’s sectional.
Dollar, who already has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, scored on runs of 59, 14, 48 and 20 yards. He has 21 rushing touchdowns this year.
Lapel’s other score came on a 9-yard pass from Brennan Stow to Will Alexander.
The Bulldogs (6-2) host Eastern Hancock in next week’s regular season finale.
OAK HILL 47, ALEXANDRIA 6
ALEXANDRIA — The Tigers’ score came on a 66-yard pass from Chance Martin to Owen Thompson in the third quarter.
Oak Hill (6-2, 4-2 Central Indiana Conference) won its third straight game.
Alexandria (3-4, 2-3) travels to Frankton for next week’s regular season finale.
EASTBROOK 62, ELWOOD 0
ELWOOD – The visitors led 56-0 at the half, triggering the running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Class 2A No. 2 Eastbrook (7-0, 5-0 CIC) has won its conference games this season by an average of 46.8 points and has recorded three straight shutouts.
Elwood (0-7, 0-6) closes the regular season next week at Mississinewa.
Yorktown 14, Pendleton Heights 10
YORKTOWN -- After the Hoosier Heritage Conference contest was delayed for more than an hour late in the first quarter, the Tigers (5-3, 3-3 HHC) held on for the victory.
The Arabians (4-4, 2-4) host Shelbyville in next week's regular season finale.
