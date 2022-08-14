Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Swiss foreign exchange student Chloe Wenger made her Frankton debut a winning one as she earned medalist honors with a 43 as the Eagles shot a 184 to defeat Alexandria (215) and Wes-Del (228) at Elwood Golf Links. Cali Crum led the Tigers with a 47.
TUESDAY
Carly Chandler opened her senior season with a 46 for Shenandoah to lead all individuals, but Daleville came out on top 198-226 in the team competition. Ava Capes and Kaitie Denney led the Broncos as each came in with rounds of 48.
WEDNESDAY
Chandler earned medalist honors for the second straight day with a 48, and the Raiders edged Henry County rival New Castle 219-220.
Elwood finished at 242 to tie Clinton Prairie and defeat Taylor (incomplete) behind a 57 from medalist Ellie Laub.
THURSDAY
Crum took a turn as medalist for Alexandria as the Tigers posted a 219-222 win at Eastbrook.
Capes took home medalist honors for Daleville with a 42 as the Broncos scored 186 to defeat a shorthanded and incomplete Mississinewa team.
SATURDAY
Elwood opened the area volleyball season with a 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 28-26) win over Monroe Central. Official statistics were not available, but Trinity Bryan led Elwood with 10 kills and 12 aces while Savannah Garcia added 25 assists.
Hunter Smith of Frankton and Jayden Reese and Katelyn Foor of Elwood posted top-10 finishes in their cross country season openers. Smith was fourth at Norwell while Reese (eighth) and Foor (ninth) led the Panthers' effort at the Blue River Valley Earlybird Invitational.
Frankton was at Hamilton Heights and Alexandria visited New Castle for tennis invitationals to open the season. The Eagles defeated the Huskies for the first time in the opener before falling to University in the final while the Tigers dropped matches against the host Trojans and Knightstown.
Daleville finished third in the Delaware County golf tournament, led by a 92 from junior Addy Gick.
Frankton finished at 377 — 10 strokes better than runner-up University — and the Eagles took home first place at the Shenandoah Invitational. Chandler and Wenger shared overall medalist honors with rounds of 83, while Bella Dean aided the Frankton cause with an 88. Alexandria was fourth with a 414 and was led by Crum’s round of 94. The Raiders placed fifth at 417.
Led by a 77 from Macy Beeson, Lapel finished seventh out of 16 teams at their invitational at The Edge with a 380. Pendleton Heights finished 11th and was led by a 96 from Audrey Jenkins.