Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Luke Jones and Dalton Trueblood combined on a five-hit shutout, and Colton Jetty homered and drove in two runs as Elwood wrapped up its regular season with a 5-0 win over Taylor. The Panthers won their final four regular-season games and six of their last seven entering sectional play. Tyler Mendenhall added a double and an RBI for Elwood.
Corbin Renihan earned medalist honors with a 36 as Lapel (160) defeated Hamilton Heights (161) and Elwood (205) in a three-team golf meet. Jac Jarrett led the Panthers with a 44.
Zach Cooper led Daleville (216) with a round of 51, and the Broncos defeated an incomplete team from Union.
Madison-Grant began Sectional 39 play with a first-round 15-0 win over Taylor in five innings. Elizabeth Lee allowed just two hits and struck out eight Titans batters and also tripled twice and drove in four runs at the plate. Chelsea Bowland, Johnna Hiatt and Demie Havens each drove in a pair for the Argylls.
TUESDAY
Lapel’s golf team defeated Anderson 156-180 with Jacob Erwin leading the way with a 35 as medalist. Andrew Dietz paced the Indians with a 42.
Isaiah Fye led Alexandria with a 43, but Wapahani edged the Tigers 182-186 in a golf dual meet.
Daleville (208) placed third in the Tri Invitational behind the 193 from the host Titans and Blue River Valley (197) and ahead of Cowan’s 218. Cooper again led the Broncos with a 47.
WEDNESDAY
The Argylls again needed just five innings to post a 17-2 sectional semifinal win over Blackford. Lee again led the way with two doubles and five RBI while Daya Greene also doubled and drove in four runs.
Mt. Vernon’s 170 at Ironwood was enough to top Frankton (193) and Daleville (219). Liam Baker led the Eagles and Cooper led the Broncos, each with rounds of 47.
THURSDAY
Four Anderson seniors announced they will play college basketball next year. Kedric Anderson (Morton College), Sean Paige (Central State University) and Ty Wills (IU-Kokomo) will be on full scholarship while Lathan Averhart (Oakland City College) will receive a three-fourths scholarship.
Joey Wright singled home Gage Rastetter with the go-ahead run, and Frankton rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to open Sectional 40 with a 10-6 win over Alexandria. Bradyn Douglas and Ryan Spillman drove in two runs each for the Eagles while Collin Johns doubled home a pair for the Tigers as Alexandria’s season ended at 12-16-1.
A medalist round of 41 from Fye paced Alexandria to a 179-203 win over Cowan.
A personal-best round of 40 from Zach Young led Frankton (174) to a second-place finish in a three-team meet with Eastbrook (162) and Blackford (219).
SATURDAY
Meryck Adams allowed just five hits and two unearned runs over six innings, but the Daleville offense could not muster the support he needed in a 2-0 loss to Southern Wells at Sectional 55. Adams fanned five, but the Broncos managed just four hits in defeat.
Anderson Prep managed seven hits and five runs but committed nine errors and fell to Tri-Central 14-5 in their sectional quarterfinal. Kenley McConnell drove in two runs for the Jets while Julian Tyler, and Ben Scott had a pair of hits each.
Tyler Houk had a pair of hits, but Liberty Christian could not get much else going in a 5-0 loss to Cowan at Memorial Field to end its season at 8-15.