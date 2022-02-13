Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Lapel quarterback Brennan Stow and Pendleton Heights fullback Schyler Altherr made their future plans known as Stow will play at St. Francis University and Altherr will continue his career at Franklin College.
Stow completed 113 of 165 passes last season for Lapel (8-3) for 1,616 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 551 yards and seven more scores, and this week was named Academic All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
Primarily a blocking back, Altherr carried the ball six times for 18 yards and recorded 33 tackles — 15 solo and three for a loss — with a sack for the Arabians' defense.
TUESDAY
Brayden Kanitz led a balanced Pendleton Heights attack with 15 points as the Arabians picked up a 61-54 win at Muncie Central. Jamison Dunham scored 14 for PH while Luke Candiano added 13 and Ethan Ross chipped in 10 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Tyler Houk scored 18 points to lead the way as Liberty Christian routed Legacy Christian 111-30. Ethan Troutman and Kobe Watson scored 15 points each, Adonis House scored 13, and Zack Jeffers and Xavier White added 11 points apiece. It was the first time the Lions broke the century mark since a 100-51 win over Union in January 2019.
Jack Stevens scored 24 points and Jasper Campbell added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Shenandoah scored an efficient 52-50 win in double overtime at North Decatur. Stevens and Campbell were a combined 19-of-20 at the free-throw line, and the Raiders shot 62% from the floor overall.
WEDNESDAY
The Lapel gymnastics team scored 95.1 points to place third at the Franklin Central Invitational. Myleigh Carpenter placed third on the vault with an all-around score of 32.325, and Elizabeth Stern was third on the beam.
FRIDAY
The Pendleton Heights 400-yard freestyle relay team outperformed its seeding with a 20th-place swim at the IHSAA State Finals preliminaries at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis. Seeded 27th entering the competition, the team of sophomore Mallory Gentry, junior Sophie Kaster and seniors Jaima Link and Grace McKinney posted a finals time of 3:38.65, just .05 seconds off the school record.
Dylan Scott scored 16 points, and Cam Leisure added 15 points and seven assists as Daleville defeated Union City 69-58.
Harrison Schwinn scored 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds while Colin Gardner scored 13 to lead Frankton to a 58-38 Central Indiana Conference win over Mississinewa.
Jase Howell led three Argylls in double figures with 19 points as Madison-Grant defeated Alexandria 67-45. Seth Lugar scored 18 for M-G while Peyton Southerland added 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
Six area players were honored by the Indiana Football Coaches Association when their All-State and Regional All-Star teams were announced. Three juniors — Anderson defensive lineman Dilyn Fuller, Pendleton Heights offensive lineman Sam Mossoney and Lapel running back Tyler Dollar — were named to the All-State teams for their respective classes. Indians senior linebacker Jawuan Echols (Region 5) and Stow and Pendleton Heights defensive back Jake Ehrgott (Region 8) were named all-stars for those regions.
SATURDAY
Daleville won its second game in as many days with a 57-50 victory over Eastbrook. Meryck Adams scored 17 points for the Broncos while Leisure scored 13 and corralled seven rebounds.
Liberty Christian defeated Bethesda Christian 63-53 behind 17 points from Kobe Watson and 14 from Adonis House.
Howell scored 14, Lugar 12 and Chad Harbert chipped in 10 points as the Argylls held off Southwood 47-46. During the game, Howell also broke a nearly 40-year-old program record for steals in a season. Randy Matthews held the previous mark since 1985.
