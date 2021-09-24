WHITESTOWN — Lapel surged to a 31-7 halftime lead and cruised past Traders Point Christian 45-15 on Friday for its second straight win on a three-game road trip.
The game marked quite a turnaround for the Knights (2-4), who defeated Frontier 40-0 last week.
The Bulldogs’ point total was the second-highest scored against Traders Point this season. The Knights came in allowing an average of 26.4 points.
It’s the fourth time this season Lapel has put at least 40 points on the board.
The Bulldogs (5-1) travel to Class 2A No. 3 Heritage Christian next week.
MISSISSINEWA 42, FRANKTON 21
GAS CITY — The Indians (3-2, 3-1) won their third straight Central Indiana Conference outing, outscoring opponents 138-48 during that stretch.
Bradyn Douglas scored a pair of touchdowns for the Eagles, including a 48-yard run to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter, and Crew Farrell added a scoring run with seven minutes remaining in the game.
Frankton (2-4, 2-2) hosts Oak Hill next week.
OAK HILL 35, MADISON-GRANT 0
CONVERSE – The Golden Eagles (4-2, 2-2 CIC) bounced back strong after consecutive losses to conference front-runners Eastbrook and Mississinewa.
It was the first time the Argylls have been shut out this year.
Madison-Grant (2-4, 1-2) hosts Elwood next week.
EASTBROOK 55, ALEXANDRIA 0
MARION – The 2A No. 2 Panthers (6-0, 4-0 CIC) scored their second straight shutout victory and have won their four league contests by a combined score of 192-20.
The Tigers had scored at least 25 points in every game this season.
Alexandria (3-2, 2-1) hosts Mississinewa next week.
