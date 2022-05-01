Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Pendleton Heights pounded Frankton for four home runs and cruised to a 15-4 win in five innings. Kieli Ryan, Hailee Brunnemer, Caroline DeRolf and Sydney Clark each went deep, and Brynn Libler doubled and drove in three runs. Abby Duncan was 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles
Shenandoah blew open a tight softball game with a nine-run seventh inning for an 11-1 win over Tri. Kaylin Nolen allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters in six innings while Kenedi Helms and Lydia Schwagmeier each drove in two for the Raiders.
Despite early day rains, several golf teams were in action, including Frankton and Anderson at Grandview with the Eagles scoring a 170-199 win. Liam Baker was medalist for the Eagles with a 39 while Luke Bush and Ethan Krick led the Indians with rounds of 46.
Alexandria scored a 204-216 win over Eastern with Isaiah Fye’s round of 45 earning medalist honors.
Abby Cruser remained undefeated with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kerith Renihan to lead a singles sweep and a 4-1 Pendleton Heights win over Lapel.
Alexandria scored a 3-2 girls tennis upset win at No. 30 Mout Vernon. Carlie Remington and Taylor Stinefield and Ally Honeycutt and Emily Leever swept the doubles matches, and Gabby Hosier came back after dropping the first set at No. 3 singles to secure the clinching point.
Frankton’s baseball team scored at least one run in all seven innings — including seven runs in the fifth — and rolled past Sheridan 18-9. Tyler Bates led the 17-hit Eagles attack with a 4-for-4 day, two triples and five RBI while Nate Moore added a triple and five RBI.
TUESDAY
Down a run and 1-2 in the count, Lapel’s Taylor Mroz cracked a two-run walk-off homer to lift the Bulldogs over Mount Vernon 3-2. Karlie Jannings allowed two earned runs on three hits and Krystin Davis earned the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Makenzie Cornwell and Jaleigh Crawford each tripled and doubled and combined for seven RBI to pace Elwood in a 15-2 rout of Blackford in five innings.
Emma Whittenburg struck out nine batters over five one-hit innings and Shenandoah got three RBI each from Schwagmeier and Kayla Muterspaugh in a 15-0 whitewashing of Monroe Central.
Jenna Rigdon drove in four runs and combined with Maddie Mercer and Rileigh Graham on a no-hitter as Liberty Christian blasted University 17-0.
Anzlee Thomas homered and drove in six runs and Katie Duncan and Chelsea Parker also went deep for Madison-Grant in an 18-6 win over Eastbrook.
Lauryn Williams and McKenzie McCorkhill drove in four runs each and Makena Alexander doubled twice and drove in three more in a 19-0 Frankton rout of Mississinewa.
Shenandoah scored three times in the first two innings, and that was enough for Dylan McDaniel in a 3-2 win over Monroe Central. McDaniel struck out 11 batters while allowing just four hits and two unearned runs and added an RBI single.
Anderson scored nine runs in the first inning and rolled to a 16-1 North Central Conference win over Marion. Jacob Lee, Connor Stephenson and Kairo Parks each delivered three RBI for the Indians.
The Eagles won their second baseball slugfest in as many days with a 17-11 Central Indiana Conference victory over Mississinewa. Nate Moore drove in five runs and Bradyn Douglas added four RBI for Frankton.
Lauryn Bates stormed back after dropping the first set at No. 1 singles for a 0-6, 6-1, 6-1 win and Frankton won 3-2 over Tipton.
Madison-Grant won its first match of the season with a 5-0 decision over Southwood. Both Lainey Lutterman (No. 1 singles) and Mya Stansberry (No. 2 singles) bounced back for three-set wins after dropping the opener.
The Shenandoah boys tied for first with Blue River Valley in a three-team track meet that also included Wes-Del. Keaghun Fitch led the way with wins in the high jump, long jump and 100-meter dash. Kayci Hill took first in the 1,600 meters for the girls team.
Alexandria’s golf team defeated Eastern 204-216 with a score of 45 earning medalist for Fye.
Shenandoah bettered Knightstown by 47 strokes — 166-213 — led by a 39 from Jordan Zody and a 40 from Cohen Shores.
Frankton’s golf team was second in a three-team meet at Bear Slide with a score of 204, led by a 45 from Baker.
WEDNESDAY
Lapel got five strong innings from Colin Jannings and two RBI each from Isaac Bair and Landon Bair and held off Elwood for a 5-3 win. Jannings allowed three earned runs and five hits to get the win and Kai Newman offered two shutout innings of relief with five strikeouts. Dylan Trueblood homered for the Panthers.
Max Franklin pitched six shutout innings and Maddox Beckley drove in two runs to lead Madison-Grant to a 10-0 win over Tipton. Teagan Yeagy and Xavier Yeagy were each 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Argylls.
Josh Goodman walked to force in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning and Liberty Christian held on for an 8-6 win over Seton Catholic. Goodman was 2-for-3 with three RBI while Markus Williams drove in a pair.
The Indians completed their NCC sweep of Marion with a 13-7 road win. Brogan Waymire drove in three runs for Anderson while D.J. Howells allowed one earned run over five innings.
Pendleton Heights picked up one of its biggest baseball wins with an 8-0 victory at Mount Vernon. Spencer Leppink, Alex Begley and Jackson Ragan combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts while Sam Conner was 3-for-3 and scored twice.
Zody earned medalist for Shenandoah as the Raiders finished at 170 to sweep a three-team golf match with Blue River Valley (201) and Union (220).
Alexandria’s tennis team continued to roll, dropping just three total games in a 5-0 win over Blackford. Hosier won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Morgan Erwin won a three-set match at No. 2 singles to complete a 5-0 win for Lapel over Tipton. Georgia Manning and Ally Wolfgang took the No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-0.
Addie Updegraff and Ruth Vehikite and Hannah McCleery and Harli Evans won their doubles matches in three sets to lift Elwood to a 4-1 win over Frankton. Bates supplied the only Eagles point with a 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) win at No. 1 singles.
Cali Pattengale doubled and homered as part of a 3-for-4 night and drove in three runs as Daleville knocked off Southern Wells 8-6.
THURSDAY
A career game for Rylie Hudson helped Lapel outslug Tipton 25-12. Hudson was 4-for-4 with a double and a homer with seven RBI while Brennan Stow doubled and drove in four runs to highlight a 17-hit Bulldogs attack.
Goodman and Tyler Houk were 2-for-3 with two RBI and Williams tripled and drove in three as the Lions routed Anderson Prep 16-4. Julian Tyler and Hayden Hornocker drove in a run each for the Jets.
Owen Harpe was medalist with a round of 42 to lead Alexandria to a 178-189 win over Anderson. Dalton Greer paced the Indians with a round of 43.
Behind 6-0, 6-0 doubles sweeps from Taylor Stinefield and Carlie Remington and Emily Leever and Ally Honeycutt, Alexandria knocked off Frankton 4-1. Bates again provided the only Eagles point with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 win over Allie Clark at No. 1 singles.
Cruser again won a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 1 singles and Faith Bluel and Abi Rosenkrans and Ellie Manchess and Camile Spencer swept the doubles matches in a 3-2 PH win over Rushville.
Katie Duncan outdueled Kendall Parker in the circle as Class 2A third-ranked Madison-Grant edged Alexandria 2-0. Duncan allowed one hit, struck out six and aided her own cause with an RBI double. Parker fanned nine and surrendered one earned run on seven hits for the Tigers.
Olivia Shannon struck out 13 batters and scattered five hits and Morgan Scott drove in two runs to lead Elwood to a 7-1 win over Mississinewa.
Ady Coppess and Paige Parker combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Claire Duncan drove in three runs as Frankton posted an 8-1 win over Oak Hill. Alexander added a home run for the Eagles.
Brynn Libler doubled and drove in two runs and Bo Shelton homered in a 4-1 Pendleton Heights win over Noblesville. Eliza Findlay scattered six hits and struck out 10 batters.
FRIDAY
Crawford announced on social media she will continue her softball career at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Crawford is hitting .571 with three home runs and 18 RBI.
Coppess and Alexander proved to be too much for Wapahani in a 5-0 Frankton win over the Raiders. Coppess threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts while Alexander doubled and connected for her 12th homer of the season with three RBI for the Eagles.
Braxton Walls won both the high jump and long jump to lead the Frankton track team to first place in the 15-school Park Tudor Invitational. The girls placed second with Sydney Duncan winning the shot put and Evelyn Croy taking first in the long jump. Ephrem Nunley took first in the boys discus as well.
Tremayne Brown took first in the high jump for Anderson at the New Castle boys track and field invitational.
Anderson Prep had two winners at the Northeastern Invitational as Kaleb Eldridge edged teammate Luis Rodriguez in the boys 110-meter hurdles and Kaylynn Orr won the girls shot put.
Three Madison-Grant athletes combined to claim five individual Grant 4 track and field titles. Azmae Turner won the girls high jump and long jump while Gabe Wedmore won the boys shot put and discus and Tanner Brooks claimed first in the 200-meter dash.
SATURDAY
The Argylls won their second straight Grant 4 softball championship after beating Eastbrook 14-3 in the semifinals and Oak Hill 11-1 in the title game, with both games lasting just five innings. In the opener, Elizabeth Lee pitched five strong innings with seven strikeouts and added a home run and three RBI. Chelsea Parker homered and drove in three runs and Daya Greene added a pair of RBI in support of Katie Duncan in Game 2, who yielded two hits and struck out five to get the win in the circle.
Nolen struck out nine batters and allowed just four hits in a complete game 7-0 Shenandoah shutout at Knightstown. Muterspaugh and Alyssa Allen homered and Schwagmeier added three doubles and two RBI.
In the first game of the Lions Invitational, Graham pitched 4 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and added a triple and two RBI in a 5-1 win over Traders Point. The Lions lost in the championship game 10-9 to Fort Wayne Bishop Luers despite four stolen bases and two RBI from Shameel Clervrain.
After falling 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader against Cowan, Frankton rebounded for a 14-4 win in Game 2 to salvage the split. Joey Wright was 4-for-4 — including a double — and scored three times while Tyler Bates and Brady Carmack drove in three runs each.
The resurgent PH baseball team made it three wins in a row with a doubleheader sweep at Lafayette Jeff by scores of 2-1 and 14-1. Three Arabians pitchers combined on a four-hitter and Jordan Green singled home both runs in the fourth inning of Game 1. The pitching story was identical in Game 2, but Clayton Turner had the big game at the plate with two doubles, a triple and five RBI.
Shenandoah won its third straight Henry County golf championship in convincing fashion with a team score of 316, led by Zody’s 41. Landen Mathes fired 79 and Ryan Craig came in with an 81 as the Raiders defeated runner-up Blue River Valley by 88 strokes.
Alexandria’s tennis team improved to 13-1 with wins over Jimtown (4-1) and Concord (3-2) at the Concord Invitational. Kara Simison (No. 2 singles), Hosier (No. 3 singles) and Stinefield and Remington (No. 1 doubles) were undefeated.