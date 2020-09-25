HAGERSTOWN – Tanner Goff threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as Shenandoah pounded rival Hagerstown 34-14 on Friday night.
Goff threw an 18-yard scoring strike to Cole Hughes, found Andrew Bennett from 8 yards out and ran for a 27-yard touchdown as the Raiders (4-2) surged to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.
Dylan Ayres’ 40-yard interception return and Goff’s 9-yard touchdown run put Shenandoah in charge 34-0 with 8:05 to play in the first half.
Hagerstown (0-6) scored twice in the third quarter but could get no closer.
The Raiders have won two straight and host Northeastern next week.
LAPEL 41, TRADERS POINT 6
LAPEL – The Bulldogs bounced back from last week’s loss to Cardinal Ritter by holding the Knights (1-3) to their lowest point total of the season.
Lapel (5-1) hosts Heritage Christian next week.
BLACKFORD 22, ELWOOD 15
HARTFORD CITY – The Panthers made a serious run at ending their 26-game losing streak for the third straight week.
Will Retherford threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Mason Robison, and Colton Jetty ran in the 2-point conversion to tie the game with 6:46 remaining.
Elwood got the ball back at its own 28 with 3:33 to play and picked up a pair of first downs before punting. Blackford (3-2, 3-0 Central Indiana Conference) scored the winning touchdown on a 22-yard run with 11 seconds left.
Retherford also threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Trey Jordan to cut the Panthers’ deficit to 9-7 with 10 minutes to play in the first half.
Elwood (0-5, 0-4) hosts Madison-Grant next week.
OAK HILL 22, MADISON-GRANT 12
FAIRMOUNT — Jack Thompson and Seth Lugar scored touchdowns for the Argylls, who trailed just 14-12 with 4:08 left in the third quarter.
Oak Hill (3-3, 3-1 CIC) won for the second straight week.
Madison-Grant (1-3, 0-3) travels to Elwood next week.
EASTBROOK 71, ALEXANDRIA 14
ALEXANDRIA — The Class 2A No. 2 Panthers improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the CIC.
Alexandria (2-4, 2-2) travels to Mississinewa next week.
MISSISSINEWA 74, FRANKTON 8
FRANKTON — Mississinewa evened its CIC mark at 2-2 and improved to 2-4 overall.
Frankton (1-5, 1-3) travels to Oak Hill next week.
