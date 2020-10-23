LOGO19 Football.jpg

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tanner Goff’s touchdown run with 5:32 remaining completed Shenandoah’s comeback Friday and gave the Raiders a 12-7 win against Eastern Hancock.

Playing for the second time in three weeks, the Royals (4-6) led the rematch 7-0 at halftime. But Justin Hummel got Shenandoah on the board in the third quarter, and Goff completed the come-from-behind win.

The Raiders won the first meeting 28-21 on Oct. 9 also in Charlottesville.

Another rematch awaits in next week’s semifinals.

Shenandoah (7-3) will host Scecina (4-4) at Dale Green Field. The Crusaders beat Centerville 34-14 in the first round Friday.

The Raiders beat Scecina 14-13 in the season opener on Aug. 21.

EASTERN 48, ALEXANDRIA 0

GREENTOWN — The seventh-ranked Comets led 33-0 at halftime and quickly triggered the running clock in the second half to improve to 10-0.

The Tigers finish the season at 3-7.

Eastern travels to Lapel next week.

TIPTON 40, ELWOOD 0

ELWOOD — The Blue Devils, ranked sixth in the coaches poll, scored all their points in the first half and improved to 7-2.

The Panthers finish the season at 1-8.

Tipton hosts Eastbrook next week.

