CHARLOTTESVILLE — Tanner Goff’s touchdown run with 5:32 remaining completed Shenandoah’s comeback Friday and gave the Raiders a 12-7 win against Eastern Hancock.
Playing for the second time in three weeks, the Royals (4-6) led the rematch 7-0 at halftime. But Justin Hummel got Shenandoah on the board in the third quarter, and Goff completed the come-from-behind win.
The Raiders won the first meeting 28-21 on Oct. 9 also in Charlottesville.
Another rematch awaits in next week’s semifinals.
Shenandoah (7-3) will host Scecina (4-4) at Dale Green Field. The Crusaders beat Centerville 34-14 in the first round Friday.
The Raiders beat Scecina 14-13 in the season opener on Aug. 21.
EASTERN 48, ALEXANDRIA 0
GREENTOWN — The seventh-ranked Comets led 33-0 at halftime and quickly triggered the running clock in the second half to improve to 10-0.
The Tigers finish the season at 3-7.
Eastern travels to Lapel next week.
TIPTON 40, ELWOOD 0
ELWOOD — The Blue Devils, ranked sixth in the coaches poll, scored all their points in the first half and improved to 7-2.
The Panthers finish the season at 1-8.
Tipton hosts Eastbrook next week.
