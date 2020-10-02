MIDDLETOWN – Quarterback Tanner Goff accounted for four touchdowns, and freshman Landon Redick made all seven of his extra-point attempts as Shenandoah blasted Northeastern 49-6 on Friday at Dale Green Field.
Goff opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run, then followed with a trio of scoring passes. He first found Blake Surface from 3 yards out before connecting with Andrew Bennett for back-to-back touchdowns that put the Raiders (5-2) ahead 28-0.
Surface also scored on a 7-yard run, and Cole Hughes found the end zone from 17 yards out. Carson Brookbank added the final score on a 76-yard run in Shenandoah’s regular-season home finale.
The Raiders have won three straight. Northeastern fell to 1-6.
Shenandoah travels to Eastern Hancock next week.
DELTA 28, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 21
MUNCIE – For the third straight week, the Arabians couldn’t hold on against one of the Hoosier Heritage Conference’s top teams.
Caden McClain scored on a 2-yard run after a muffed punt, Luke Bays added a touchdown run of more than 80 yards and Luke Candiano threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyler McKinley as Pendleton Heights built a 21-14 lead.
But Delta (5-1, 4-1 HHC) scored twice in the second half to steal the win.
The Arabians (4-3, 2-3) host Yorktown next week.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 41, LAPEL 19
LAPEL – The fifth-ranked Golden Eagles (5-1) crashed the Bulldogs’ regular-season home finale, breaking open a game they led 14-7 at the half.
The Bulldogs (5-2) travel to Jay County next week.
MISSISSINEWA 48, ALEXANDRIA 18
GAS CITY – The Tigers lost on the road for the first time since Week 1 and dropped their second straight Central Indiana Conference game overall.
Mississinewa (3-4, 3-2 CIC) has won two straight.
Alexandria (2-5, 2-3) travels to Oak Hill next week.
OAK HILL 48, FRANKTON 7
CONVERSE – The Eagles fell for the third straight week.
Oak Hill (4-3, 4-1 CIC) won its third straight.
Frankton (1-6, 1-4) hosts Madison-Grant next week.
