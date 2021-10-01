FOUNTAIN CITY – Mayson Lewis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Shenandoah held off a late rally to beat Northeastern 35-28 on Friday night.
Lewis’ touchdown return was his second of the season and the third for the Raiders (4-2), who have won four straight under first-year coach Jake Stilwell.
Bob Ayers added three touchdown runs for Shenandoah, which surged to a 28-0 lead in the first half. Lucas Mills also had an interception to set up another Raiders score.
The Knights (3-4) have lost two straight.
Shenandoah hosts Eastern Hancock next week and will attempt to remain unbeaten in the Mid-Eastern Conference.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 48, LAPEL 21
INDIANAPOLIS – Tyler Dollar scored on touchdown runs of 11, 5 and 3 yards as the Bulldogs forged a 21-21 tie at halftime. It was still just a seven-point game entering the fourth quarter before the Class 2A No. 3 Eagles (7-0) pulled away.
Both of Lapel’s losses this season have come against teams ranked in the top three of their respective class.
The Bulldogs (5-2) host Jay County next week.
OAK HILL 35, FRANKTON 21
FRANKTON – Gage Rastetter’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Ephrem Nunley pulled the Eagles within two scores with 10:22 remaining, and Frankton drove to the Golden Eagles’ 24-yard line late in the fourth quarter.
But a holding penalty and two sacks stalled the drive, and Oak Hill (5-2, 3-2 Central Indiana Conference) was able to kneel down to run out the clock.
The Eagles trailed just 21-14 at halftime but couldn’t avoid a third straight conference loss.
Frankton (2-5, 2-3) travels to Madison-Grant next week.
MISSISSINEWA 63, ALEXANDRIA 12
ALEXANDRIA – The Indians won their fourth straight CIC game. Mississinewa (4-2, 4-1) has an average margin of victory of 35.3 points in those contests.
The Tigers, who led 12-7, have lost two straight against the conference’s best teams.
Alexandria (3-3, 2-2) hosts Oak Hill next week.
