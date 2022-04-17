Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Daleville opened the area boys golf season with a team score of 221, second to Yorktown’s 160 and just ahead of Cowan’s 224. Josh Broshar led the Broncos with a 49
The Broncos girls placed first while the Alexandria boys took first in a three-team track and field meet that included Wes-Del. Faith Norris won the 800- and 1,600-meter races for the Broncos while Jada Stansberry broke a 28-year-old school record with a win in the 400 meters and also took first place in the 100 and 200 meters. On the boys side, Zach Neff won the 100 meters and the long jump for Daleville while Nick Kaufman (high jump, 110-meter hurdles) was a two-time winner for the Tigers.
Audrey Pulley doubled twice and drove in five runs, and Ashlynn Allman hammered a grand slam to help power Lapel to a 20-0 softball win over Sheridan in five innings.
TUESDAY
Shenandoah opened its boys golf season with a 166-178 win over Hagerstown. Led by Ryan Craig’s 37 and Cohen Shores’ 39, the Raiders' score bettered their 2021 season best by two strokes.
Behind the dominant pitching of Dylan McDaniel, the Raiders baseball team stunned top-ranked Wapahani 6-1. McDaniel’s complete-game effort included eight strikeouts as he scattered six hits and an unearned run.
Shenandoah’s softball team also picked up a win over Wapahani in a 9-7 slugfest. Kayla Muterspaugh homered and drove in two runs while Lydia Schwagmeier was 3-for-3 and scored three runs.
Alexandria’s track teams both placed second in a three-team meet with Eastbrook and Mississinewa. Stansberry broke her second school record in as many days, this time in the 100-yard dash, and also took wins in the 200 and 400 races. Kaufman won the 300 hurdles and the long jump for the Tigers' boys team.
In a three-team meet with Indiana Math & Science and Knightstown, the Shenandoah boys were victorious while the girls were second. Adrean Adkins was a double-winner in the shot put and discus for the boys, and Kaycie Hill took first in the 800 for the girls.
Frankton placed second to Oak Hill in a three-team meet that included Sheridan. Sydney Duncan won the 100 for the girls while Luke Harrison was a three-time winner, taking the 100 and 200 and joining the 400 relay team.
In a four-team meet with Yorktown and Mississinewa, Madison-Grant placed second and Elwood was fourth in both the boys and girls competitions. Tanner Brooks took the 100 for the Argylls in the boys meet while M-G’s Emma Ewer won the 100 and 200 and Elwood’s Savannah Garcia won the 100 hurdles in the girls meet.
Allie Clark survived a three-set match at No. 1 singles to help the Tigers complete a 5-0 sweep of Hamilton Heights. Clark defeated Ella Maiden 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 11-9 after falling behind 9-8 in the third. The Tigers dropped just three total games in the other four matches.
Elwood tennis knocked off Tipton 3-2. Kenzee Garringer took the No. 3 singles match 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 while the Panthers swept the doubles matches with Addison Updegraff and Ruth Vehikite (7-5, 6-4) and Hannah McCleery and Chloe Bright (6-1, 6-2) completing the team victory.
THURSDAY
Lucas Mills and Connor White homered and Jobe Robinson drove in four runs in support of Carson Brookbank’s pitching as Shenandoah routed Eastern Hancock 21-5.
Both of Daleville’s track teams were second to Wes-Del in a three-team meat that included Union. Luke Carman took the 200 for the boys while Amarah McPhaul won victories for the girls in the 100 and the long jump.
FRIDAY
Ethan Loy drove in two runs and Jasper Campbell and Hunter Baker combined to allow just three hits and no earned runs as Shenandoah won its sixth straight baseball game 6-4 over Hagerstown.
The Raiders' softball team jumped out to a seven-run lead and held off New Castle for a 7-4 win. Kaylin Nolen struck out nine batters over six strong innings, and Tarran Mills was 3-for-4 and scored a run.
Hill took first in the 800 and the 1,600 for Shenandoah at the Knightstown track and field invitational.
SATURDAY
Cohen Gray posted the second-best individual score with a 76 and Sam Denny fired a 79 as Pendleton Heights won the Monroe Central Invitational with a 327, seven shots better than Delta. Shenandoah was third with a 342 led by a 79 from Craig. Elwood (419), Daleville (421) and Anderson (434) also competed with Zach Cooper leading the Broncos and Graham Kelley leading the Indians with rounds of 95.
Lapel’s Corbin Renihan shot a fourth-best 76 as the Bulldogs placed second at the Cardinal Ritter Classic.
Nolen and Olivia Watson drove in two runs each as Shenandoah took an 8-4 softball win over Cambridge City Lincoln.