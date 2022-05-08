Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Quentin Roberts hammered a three-run homer and Rylie Hudson and Jake Paska drove in two runs each as Lapel handed New Castle a 10-6 defeat. Brennan Stow had three hits and scored three runs for the Bulldogs.
Frankton struck for four runs in the fifth inning to finish off a 14-2 win at Eastern Hancock. Tyler Bates doubled, tripled and drove in three runs while Bradyn Douglas added a double and three RBI for the Eagles.
Anderson swept a North Central Conference doubleheader with 9-3 and 10-3 wins over Muncie Central. In the opener, Jacob Lee pitched six no-hit innings and drove in three runs while Linkin Talley pitched five strong innings in Game 2 with two RBI of his own. Lee and Dontrez Fuller each drove in a pair in the nightcap for the Indians.
Cohen Gray was medalist with a 36 as Pendleton Heights defeated Anderson 151-185 at Grandview Golf Course. Graham Kelley led the Indians with a 46.
Isaiah Fye was medalist with a 44 for Alexandria as the Tigers defeated Madison-Grant 181-249. Jacob Moore led the Argylls with a 50.
Jamison Geoffreys swept her No. 1 singles match while Samim Thorns and Ramsey Proctor survived three-set matches to lead Anderson to a 3-2 win over Warren Central.
The Bulldogs dropped just seven games total in a 5-0 win over Muncie Central. Georgia Manning and Ally Wolfgang won their No. 2 doubles match 6-0, 6-0 while Kerith Renihan took the No. 1 singles match 6-1, 6-1.
Alexandria’s top doubles duo of Taylor Stinefield and Carlie Remington took a three-set match as the deciding point in a 3-2 win over Mississinewa. Gabby Hosier won at No. 3 singles while Emily Leever and Ally Honeycutt swept their No. 2 doubles match.
Olivia Shannon and Alivia Boston combined on a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts, and Yzabelle Ramey hit her first career home run as Elwood blanked Tipton 9-0. Boston also homered in the game with three runs driven in.
Daleville finished first in both the boys and girls portions of a three-team track-and-field meet with Monroe Central and Seton Catholic. Luke Carman took the 200 meters, and Reid King won the discus for the boys team while Amarah McPhaul (100 meters, long jump) and Faith Norris (800 meters, 1,600 meters) were multiple event winners for the Broncos. They were also on the 1,600 relay team, and McPhaul added a fourth victory as part of the 400 relay team.
TUESDAY
Carley Holliday and Chelsea Parker homered, and Elizabeth Lee allowed just two hits and no earned runs as Madison-Grant scored a 6-3 win at Oak Hill.
Bo Shelton doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Pendleton Heights improved to 15-3 with a 5-3 win over Connersville. Hailee Brunnemer and Kieli Ryan each added a pair of hits with an RBI for the Arabians.
Keaghun Fitch won the boys 100-meter dash and the long jump, and Kayci Hill took the girls 1,600-meter run for Shenandoah at the Henry County track-and-field championship. The girls team was runner-up.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton’s Ryan Spillman signed his letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Goshen College. Spillman is hitting .308 with two home runs and 13 RBI.
Frankton rallied for two runs in the sixth inning — with Spillman scoring the go-ahead run on a balk — as the Eagles upset Class 2A second-ranked Wapahani 3-2. Cade Thomas and Kade O’Neill combined to limit the Raiders to just two hits.
Ethan Colvin surrendered one hit over five innings, and Zach Neff drove in three runs and provided two innings of hitless relief as Daleville posted a 4-1 win over Knightstown.
Xavier Yeagy doubled and drove in a pair of runs, and Madison-Grant took advantage of seven Taylor errors in a 10-6 win over the Titans.
The Tigers golf team collected another victory with a 178-206 decision over Blackford. Owen Harpe was medalist for Alex with a 38.
The Tigers tennis team also picked up a convincing win, 5-0 over Muncie Central. Allie Clark and Kara Simison won their No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches to complete the sweep.
Abby Cruser remained unbeaten with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, and Gia Thorsen completed the sweep with a comeback three-set win at No. 3 singles and Pendleton Heights downed Frankton 5-0.
Jada Bliss was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and Anderson picked up a five-inning, 11-0 softball win over Hagerstown.
Kendall Parker struck out 10 batters and scattered six hits, and Alexandria won a 5-0 softball game over Blackford.
THURSDAY
Frankton senior Lauryn Bates signed to continue her basketball and academic career at Franklin College. The 2022 THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year averaged 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists as she led the Eagles to the 2A state championship game for the second time in three seasons.
FRIDAY
Lapel senior Georgia Manning signed to continue her tennis career close to home as she will attend Anderson University in the fall.
Pendleton Heights senior Matthew Roark’s baseball career will continue next season at Hocking College.
Anderson placed eighth in both the boys and girls NCC track-and-field championships at Marion. Malena Higgins had the biggest highlight of the night for the Indians, taking first place in the shot put.
SATURDAY
Behind shutout pitching from Emma Whittenburg and Kaylin Nolen, Shenandoah swept past Blue River Valley 21-0 and Knightstown 9-0 to claim its second consecutive Henry County softball championship. Whittenburg allowed just one hit and struck out 12 over five innings in the semifinal win over the Vikings while Nolen blanked the Panthers on three hits with 11 punchouts in the title game. Alyssa Allen, Elise Boyd, Kayla Muterspaugh and Olivia Watson each drove in two runs for the Raiders in the championship.
Elwood placed runner-up in its own invitational after defeating Jay County 5-1 in the opener and falling 10-0 to 2A 10th-ranked Union County in the championship game. Jaleigh Crawford homered and drove in two runs, and Shannon scored three times in the semifinal win.
Liberty Christian’s Noah Price won both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs in the Pioneer Conference’s track-and-field championships at Ball State.
Behind a pair of individual championships, Shenandoah finished runner-up in the Henry County tennis tournament. Hannah Zody won the No. 1 singles championship while Abby Buskirk and Lydia Waggener took the top spot at No. 2 doubles.