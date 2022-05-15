Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Alexandria struck for six runs in the first two innings and held on for an 8-7 win over Wes-Del. Kaed Abshire was 3-for-3 with a double, and Carson Cuneo was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Linkin Talley and Graham Tatman each recorded two hits and an RBI, and Dontrez Fuller drove in two as Anderson knocked off Shenandoah 9-5. Dylan McDaniel homered and Hunter Baker doubled, with each driving in two runs, for the Raiders.
Ryan Spillman doubled and drove in two runs as Frankton needed just five innings for an 11-1 win over Elwood. Dalton Trueblood drove in the lone Panthers run as Chance Bentley and J.P. Oleson combined to allow just four hits for the Eagles.
Chad Harbert and Mason Richards each homered and drove in three runs while Max Franklin surrendered just two hits in a 13-1 Madison-Grant win over Blackford.
Elvin Acree struck out 12 batters in a five-inning no-hitter as Liberty Christian routed Indiana Deaf 14-2. Acree also drove in two runs for the Lions.
Jacklynn Hosier spearheaded an 18-hit attack with a 4-for-4 day and four RBI as Alexandria outslugged Taylor 18-11. Natalee Morrow doubled and drove in three while Kendall Parker and Tristen Dunn drove in two runs each for the Tigers.
Lapel rallied for seven runs in the seventh inning for an 11-7 win at Wapahani. The Bulldogs took the lead for good on a two-run homer by Ashlynn Allman while Taylor Mroz also drove in three runs for Lapel.
Jenna Rigdon drove in four runs with a pair of triples while Maddie Mercer got the win in the circle while driving in two runs herself in a 14-1 Liberty Christian rout of Muncie Central.
Following an intentional walk to Makena Alexander, Frankton senior Lauryn Williams delivered the game winner with a two-run walk-off single to lift the Eagles to a 6-5 win over Elwood. Alexander, Jersey Marsh and McKenzie McCorkhill homered in the game for Frankton while Alivia Boston drove in three runs for the Panthers.
Kieli Ryan hit a grand slam, one of four long balls for Pendleton Heights, as the Arabians posted a statement victory, 14-1 over Mount Vernon in five innings. Katelin Goodwin, Khloee Gregory and Hailee Brunnemer also went deep for PH while Shelby Messer scattered five hits over her five innings.
TUESDAY
It was a double celebration for Alexandria tennis. In addition to posting a 5-0 win over Madison-Grant without dropping a game, the Tigers entered the state rankings for the first time in program history at No. 30.
Addie Brobston won a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 2 singles, and Frankton swept to a 5-0 win over Blackford.
While Pendleton Heights dropped a 6-1 decision to Delta on Monday and suffered a 3-2 loss to Greenfield-Central on Tuesday, Arabians No. 1 singles player Abby Cruser won her matches both days.
Ady Coppess struck out 14 batters while allowing just two hits and a walk to lead Frankton to a 2-0 win over Alexandria. Williams drove in Alexander twice for both Eagles runs. Kendall Parker was the hard-luck losing pitcher for the Tigers, scattering eight hits and allowing just one earned run.
Makenzie Cornwell doubled twice and tripled and scored twice, and Morgan Scott drove in two runs as Elwood held on for a 3-2 win over Eastbrook. Olivia Shannon earned the win with four shutout innings of one-hit, eight-strikeout work.
Anzlee Parker and Chelsea Parker combined on a no-hitter while Chelsea Bowland tripled and drove in three runs as Madison-Grant routed Mississinewa 10-0 in five innings.
This time in six innings, the Arabians again posted a run-rule Hoosier Heritage Conference victory with an 11-1 decision over Greenfield-Central. Ryan and Gregory homered for the second straight day in support of six strong innings from Eliza Findlay.
Jada Stansberry took first place in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes to lead the Alexandria girls to a third-place finish at the CIC track and field championships. Bella Dean of Frankton won the 300 hurdles, and Azmae Turner from Madison-Grant took the girls long jump. Braxton Walls took the high jump for the Eagles while Gabe Wedmore from Madison-Grant swept the discus and shot put in the boys meet with Frankton placing third as a team.
Sam Dalton struck out nine and allowed no earned runs and just four hits in a complete game effort, and Gage Rastetter drove in two runs as Frankton stopped Alexandria 6-2. Brayden Bates drove in a run for the Tigers.
Tyler Houk hit his first high school home run, and Beckham Chappell provided three innings of strong relief pitching as Liberty Christian defeated Daleville 10-6 -- the first victory over the Broncos in program history. Ethan Colvin tripled and scored for Daleville.
WEDNESDAY
Lapel senior Landon Bair announced on social media he will continue his basketball career next year at Anderson University.
Paige Petty struck out nine batters over five no-hit innings and drove in two runs while Valyn Pattengale and Emily Simmons drove in three runs each in a 19-0 Daleville win over Blue River Valley.
Boston drove in the go-ahead run during a four-run seventh inning rally as Elwood edged Noblesville 7-6. Boston also homered, and Morgan Scott drove in three runs for the Panthers.
Thomas doubled home a run during an eight-run first inning and later homered as Madison-Grant routed Monroe Central 18-2. Gracey Fox also homered for the Argylls while Parker and Makennah Clouse each plated three runs.
Jordan Tracy allowed just two hits while Mroz and Laylah Gore went deep in a 20-0 Lapel rout of Anderson.
A seven-run seventh inning capped a dominant 19-3 Anderson win over Hamilton Heights as Drew Baker drove in four runs. Connor Stephenson doubled three times and drove in three runs for the Indians.
Graham Kelley earned medalist honors with a round of 44 as Anderson defeated Marion 209-252.
Alexandria won its third straight — and 12th overall — girls tennis CIC championship with a 5-0 win over Elwood. The Tigers dropped just four games total in earning the sweep.
THURSDAY
Alexandria struck for three runs in the first inning and rode that advantage to a 5-1 win over Elwood. Cole Morris allowed one unearned run on six hits over six innings, and Brayden Bates doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers. Xavier Davenport was 2-for-4 and scored the lone Elwood run.
Tyler Bates pitched a complete game three-hitter and drove in a run as Frankton won its sixth straight game, 4-2 over Madison-Grant. Franklin allowed just one unearned run on six hits for the Argylls.
Owen Imel allowed just one hit over five shutout innings as Lapel stopped Class 2A No. 6 Centerville 10-0. Imel and Isaac Bair homered for the Bulldogs.
Chappell gave up one earned run and struck out eight in a complete game effort, and Houk drove in a pair as Liberty Christian defeated Shortridge 5-2.
Ethan Loy drove in four runs, and Gabe Lowder added three RBI and scored twice as Shenandoah routed Muncie Central 14-0 in five innings.
Landen Mathes earned medalist honors with a 37 to pace Shenandoah past Frankton 156-164. Liam Baker was the low Eagle with a round of 39.
Brobston survived a 7-5, 4-6, 10-3 match at No. 2 singles to help the Frankton netters edge Shenandoah 3-2.
Kerith Renihan took a 6-1, 6-3 decision at No. 1 singles, and Lapel took a 4-1 win over Warren Central.
Taylor Stinefield and Carlie Remington (No. 1), and Ally Honeycutt and Emily Leever (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-0 matches and No. 30 Alexandria defeated Muncie Burris 4-1.
Cruser won another 6-0, 6-0 decision, and Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore won their No. 2 doubles match in three sets as the Arabians defeated Elwood 4-1. Kenzee Garringer picked up the Panthers' point with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Gia Thorsen at No. 3 singles.
Scott doubled and drove in a pair while Boston and Olivia Shannon combined to allow just four hits as Elwood defeated Alexandria 6-2. Kendall Parker allowed three earned runs and drove in a run at the plate for the Tigers.
Simmons fanned 11 batters in a one-hit shutout and drove in three runs with a double and a triple as Daleville routed Fort Wayne Canterbury 20-0. Valyn Pattengale hit two home runs and a double and drove in seven runs for the Broncos.
Tracy scattered seven hits, and Allman added a solo home run as Lapel edged Delta 3-1. Taylor Williams added two doubles and an RBI for the Bulldogs.
FRIDAY
The Daleville girls placed third at the Mid-Eastern Conference track and field championship behind two wins each from Amarah McPhaul and Faith Norris. McPhaul took the 200 meters, Norris ran a personal best 5:37 to win the 1,600 meters and the two combined with Simmons and Kadence Aikin to win the 1,600 relay in 4:23 -- which set a new school record.
Kairo Parks pitched five strong innings and drove in three runs while Linkin Talley doubled and drove in four as Anderson routed Muncie Central 15-1, its third win of the season over the Bearcats.
SATURDAY
Anderson claimed fifth place in the NCC softball tournament with a 6-0 win over Lafayette Jeff and a 3-1 victory over Richmond. In the victory over the Bronchos, Autumn Coon spun a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Inclement weather washed out the title game of the M-G softball invitational, but the Argylls routed Sheridan 17-0 in the semifinal game behind a triple, four RBI and four shutout innings pitched from Elizabeth Lee.
Coppess and Alexander each doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, and Paige Parker threw four strong innings as Frankton routed Columbus East 18-2 at the Greenfield-Central Invitational. The Eagles dropped games against Seymour and the host Cougars as well.
Before falling 12-5 in the championship game to the host Golden Bears, Pendleton Heights edged Guerin Catholic 1-0 in the semifinal game. Findlay allowed just two hits and struck out 10, and Caroline DeRolf drove in the game’s only run in the Arabians' victory.
In completing a game from earlier in the season, Liberty Christian baseball also completed a 4-0 week with a 3-2 win at Bethesda Christian. Chappell and Houk each drove in a run and also combined on a three-hitter for the Lions.
As was the case for the softball team, the M-G baseball team defeated Sheridan 4-2 but was prevented from playing in the championship game due to weather. Braiden Ross struck out 12 batters in a complete game effort and drove in a run for the Argylls.
Kai Newman allowed one hit and struck out 10 while Imel, Isaac Bair, Brennan Stow, and Rylie Hudson drove in three runs each in an 18-2 Lapel win over Knightstown in Game 1 of a doubleheader.
Ryan Craig was the individual champion with a round of 79, and Shenandoah won the MEC golf championship by 52 strokes at Crestview.