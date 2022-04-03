Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Lapel athletes Kyle Shelton and Brock Harper signed their collegiate letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers next year. Shelton will play football at DePauw while Harper will play baseball at the University of Indianapolis.
The Frankton track and field teams swept their dual meet at Pendleton Heights, 91-40 in the boys meet and 76-44 in the girls competition. Senior Luke Harrison posted four wins for the Eagles boys with victories in the 100 and 200 meters and the 400 and 1,600 relays while Sydney Duncan did the same for the Frankton girls, taking the 100 meters, shot put, long jump, and the 400 relay.
The Arabians boys swept the distance races behind Avry Carpenter (800), Will Coggins (1,600) and Andrew Blake (3,200) while Kaycie Warfel took the 200- and 400-meter races.
Ryan Spillman homered and drove in four runs as Frankton took its baseball season opener 6-2 over Hagerstown. Bradyn Douglas tripled and drove in one run while Sam Dalton and Grant Buck combined to allow just six hits and strike out nine batters for the Eagles.
TUESDAY
Angel Watson hit her first career home run and drove in three runs to back the five strong innings of pitching from Maddie Mercer as Liberty Christian won its softball season opener 8-5 over Indiana School for the Deaf. Rileigh Graham was 2-for-3 with a double for the Lions.
WEDNESDAY
Lapel’s Clayton McMillan signed to continue his football and academic careers at Trine University.
After helping to lead Liberty Christian into the regional finals this season, senior Zack Jeffers announced he will continue his basketball and academic career next year at Covenant College in Georgia.
The Frankton track teams improved to 2-0 with a sweep of Lapel. The girls won their meet 83-38 behind another four-win night from Duncan (shot put, discus, 100-meters and 400-meter relay) and three victories for Bella Dean (100 and 300-meter hurdles and 400-meter relay). Harrison repeated his four wins from Monday while Corbin Alexander swept the hurdles races and took part in the victorious 1,600-meter relay for the Eagles.
THURSDAY
Alyssa Allen drove in the go-ahead run with a fifth-inning single, and Shenandoah won its softball season opener 10-8 at Hagerstown. Kayla Muterspaugh drove in a pair for the Raiders while Tarran Mills earned the win with 2 2/3 innings of relief work with five strikeouts.
Hailee Brunnemer doubled twice and drove in four runs while Kieli Ryan added a double and three RBI as Pendleton Heights opened its softball season with a 13-5 win at Westfield. Eliza Findley delivered four innings of two-hit, shutout pitching for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
Liberty Christian held off a late Irvington Prep rally to square its record at 1-1 with a 9-6 win. Senior Tyler Houk was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI while also supplying 5 2/3 innings of six-hit, 12-strikeout work to earn the win on the mound.
Alexandria opened its baseball season with its annual trip to the Viking Classic in Uniontown, Tennessee, with a win and a tie. Abram May and Aaron Matthews each drove in a pair in the Tigers' 13-8 win over Grundy County (Tennessee) while Kaed Abshire was 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 6-6 draw with Cannon County (Tennessee).
Khloee Gregory’s eighth-inning two-run inside-the-park home run lifted Pendleton Heights to an 8-6 softball win at Center Grove. Bo Shelton also homered earlier in the game for the Arabians.
SATURDAY
Dylan McDaniel struck out 10 batters over four shutout innings and Carson Brookbank doubled and scored twice as Shenandoah defeated Union County 4-3 in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader. Gabe Lowder doubled and drove in two runs, but the Raiders dropped the nightcap 16-5.
Daleville pounded out 17 hits, led by three from winning pitcher Meryck Adams, and got three RBI from Zion Bricker in a 16-2 season-opening win over Muncie Burris.