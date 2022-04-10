Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Jobe Robinson doubled three times and drove in two runs in support of Carson Brookbank’s solid outing on the mound as Shenandoah routed Northeastern 14-2. Brookbank pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and no earned runs while the Raiders hit a total of eight doubles and got two RBI each from Gabe Lowder, Lucas Mills and Connor White.
In the first game of a doubleheader, Linkin Talley recorded four hits and scored four runs while Dontrez Fuller drove in four runs to lift Anderson to its first baseball win of the season, 24-1 over Arsenal Tech. The Indians tallied 11 hits to back the combined two-hit pitching of Kairo Parks and Graham Tatman. Talley drove in three runs in a 13-2 win for Anderson in the nightcap.
Bluffton swept a track dual meet from Madison-Grant and host Daleville, but several Argylls and Broncos performed well individually. Tanner Brooks (100 and 200) and Gabe Wedmore (shot put and discus) highlighted the boys team effort while Emma Ewer returned to action for the girls with a win in the 200. Amarah McPhaul took the girls 100-meter dash for Daleville.
TUESDAY
The Alexandria baseball team returned from its annual trip to Tennessee with a 13-3 victory over Blue River Valley in the home opener for the Tigers. Collin Johns, Trenton Patz and Cole Morris drove in two runs each for the Tigers.
Ethan Loy was 2-for-4 with four RBI and Brookbank drove in a pair as the Raiders outlasted Rushville 11-9.
Bo Shelton homered and Pendleton Heights broke open a close softball game with a five-run fifth inning and blanked Shenandoah 8-0. Brynn Libler also drove in two runs while Shelby Messer scattered five hits and struck out seven in pitching a complete-game shutout for the Arabians.
Jada Bliss allowed one hit and struck out 12 as Anderson routed Marion 13-3 in its softball season opener.
In a three-way track meet with Monroe Central and Wes-Del, Elwood’s Jayden Reese took both hurdles events for the boys while Savannah Garcia won the 100-meter hurdles for the Panthers girls.
WEDNESDAY
Anzlee Thomas homered and drove in four runs to pace an 11-hit attack as Madison-Grant won its softball opener 11-1 over Eastern. Chelsea Parker doubled and drove in two for the Argylls.
Led by McPhaul wins in the 100 meters and the high jump and a Faith Norris victory in the 800 meters, the Daleville girls took first in a three-way track meet against Elwood and Cowan. Garcia won the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump for the Panthers girls. The Blackhawks took the boys team competition, but Reese again swept the hurdles events for Elwood while Luke Carmen won the 200 meters for the Broncos.
THURSDAY
Shenandoah plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning and held off a Wes-Del rally for an 11-10 softball win. Lydia Schwagmeier and Elise Boyd each drove in two runs — including one each during the seventh-inning rally — for Shenandoah.
The M-G softball team managed just three hits, but took advantage of 16 Marion walks to rout the Giants 18-1. Gracey Fox drove in three runs for the Argylls while Elizabeth Lee and Maddy Moore drove in two apiece.
Talley and Parks combined to allow just four hits and one earned run as Anderson won its third in a row, 10-2 at Cambridge City Lincoln. Talley and D.J. Howells drove in two runs each for the Indians
Braxton Pratt and Carson Cuneo delivered two hits and an RBI each as the Tigers edged Taylor 5-4. Pratt also stole three bases for Alexandria.
Behind a dominant pitching effort from Dylan McDaniel, Shenandoah won its third straight with a 3-1 decision at Wes-Del. McDaniel allowed just two hits and an earned run while striking out 13 batters for Shenandoah while Connor White delivered an RBI double.
FRIDAY
Owen Imel did much of the work as Lapel picked up its first baseball win of the season, 6-4 at Park Tudor. Imel struck out nine batters over 5 1/3 strong innings of work and was 2-for-3 with three RBI at the plate. Brock Harper closed the door on the Panthers with 1 2/3 innings of relief with five strikeouts.