Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Alivia Boston allowed just one hit, struck out eight batters over five scoreless innings and drove in two runs in a 12-0 Elwood win over Taylor. Morgan Scott added three RBI for the Panthers.
Makena Alexander hit two home runs and drove in four while Abby Duncan collected three RBI to back Paige Parker in the circle for a 14-3 Frankton win over Tipton. Parker allowed five hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in six innings.
Valyn Pattengale tripled twice, doubled and drove in three runs to pace a 14-hit Broncos attack in an 11-3 Daleville victory over Tri-Central. Emily Simmons fanned nine batters in her seven innings of work to go with her four-hit, two-RBI day at the plate.
Alexandria scored the go-ahead run on a sixth-inning double by Ashlynn Duckworth to edge Monroe Central 2-1. Kendall Parker struck out 12 and allowed just three hits to earn the win.
Shameel Clervrain doubled twice in a 4-for-4 day with four RBI to lead Liberty Christian to a 15-8 win over Park Tudor. Maddie Mercer drove in three runs and pitched all seven innings for the Lions.
A 42 from Isaiah Fye paced Alexandria to a team score of 182 and third place at the Central Indiana Conference tournament at Walnut Creek. Liam Baker fired a 42 as well for fourth-place Frankton while Will Retherford’s 43 led fifth-place Elwood.
The Daleville and Wapahani golf teams played a match play event with the Broncos coming out on top 5-2. Josh Broshar, and William Livingston, Jaxon LeMay and Zach Cooper won their matches 1-up while Wesley Livingston won 3 & 2.
After trailing 8-0 after two innings, Alexandria’s baseball team scored 12 unanswered runs — including nine in the fifth inning — for a 12-8 win over Mississinewa. Brayden Bates drove in three runs while Cole Morris, Carson Cuneo and Gabe McGuire added a pair of RBI each.
TUESDAY
Ethan Loy opened and capped an eight-run rally with an RBI double and run-scoring single as Shenandoah defeated Blue River Valley 9-2. Dylan McDaniel struck out 13 batters over five one-hit innings for the Raiders.
Behind a one-hitter from Owen Imel, Lapel went on the road for a 4-0 win at Heritage Christian. Isaac Bair and Kyle Shelton homered for the Bulldogs.
Josh Wilson and Jagger Sparks drove in two runs each, and Daleville held off Eastern Hancock 9-8 to snap a four-game losing skid.
Caleb Frakes singled and scored to open a two-run first inning, and Pendleton Heights held on for a 3-2 win over Delta. Jalen Jordan and Spencer Leppink combined to scatter six hits and two unearned runs for the Arabians.
Owen Harpe shot a 43 as Alexandria finished with a score of 184 to beat a short-handed Marion team.
Sam Denny finished with a 1-under par 35 to lead Pendleton Heights to a 158-168 win over Greenfield-Central.
Cooper led the Broncos with a 45 as Daleville defeated Blue River Valley 201-212.
Ryan Craig fired a 42, and Jordan Zody added a 43 as Shenandoah spoiled Yorktown’s senior night with a 177-179 win at The Player’s Club.
Mercer and Mady Rees each tripled and drove in three runs to pace Liberty Christian to its second win in as many days, 19-2 over Shortridge.
Five runs in the first inning and five more in the second proved to be enough as Pendleton Heights posted a 10-6 win over New Castle. Caroline DeRolf, Khloee Gregory, Bo Shelton and Avery Mollenkopf drove in two runs each while Shelby Messer scattered 10 hits in a complete-game effort.
Ady Coppess fired a five-inning perfect game with four strikeouts while Alexander and Lauryn Williams each drove in three runs as Frankton celebrated its softball senior night with a 10-0 win over Lutheran.
WEDNESDAY
The day after winning the Northwestern sectional championship in the 200-meter dash, Madison-Grant senior Emma Ewer got a call back that her fourth-place pole vault finish qualified for regional as well. She will be joined by teammate Azmae Turner, who received a call back in the long jump.
Led by a 37 from medalist Corbin Renihan, Lapel defeated Alexandria 161-178 in Elwood. The Tigers were led by a 40 from Harpe.
THURSDAY
After a seven-inning pitcher’s duel in a 1-1 game, Shenandoah exploded for eight runs in the eighth inning for a 9-1 win at Daleville. The big blows in the inning were a three-run homer by Jobe Robinson and a grand slam from Dylan McDaniel. Jasper Campbell went the distance and earned the win by allowing just eight hits and one earned run with 12 strikeouts over eight innings.
A dominant pitching effort from Brock Harper and two RBI from Landon Bair lifted Lapel to a 5-1 win over Mississinewa. Harper needed just 91 pitches for his complete game, which included just one hit allowed and 16 strikeouts.
The Anderson golf team defeated Muncie Central 200-226 behind a 48 from Dalton Greer.
Lapel freshman Gracie Frazier stunned Anderson senior Samim Thorns 6-4, 6-3 as the Bulldogs defeated Anderson 3-2 in the first round of the Anderson tennis sectional. Anderson senior Jamison Geoffreys defeated Kerith Renihan 6-0, 6-1 and will continue in the singles tournament later this week at Marion.
At the Mount Vernon tennis sectional, New Palestine defeated Pendleton Heights 4-1, ending the Arabians' season at 11-8. PH senior No. 1 Abby Cruser defeated Olivia Hasenkamp 6-1, 6-2 to improve to 19-0 and will advance in the singles tournament at the North Central regional this week.
Shenandoah senior Kaylin Nolen closed out the Raiders' regular season with a one-hit shutout and a home run with three RBI in a 16-0 rout of Daleville. Nolen fanned 14 batters and walked just one while Elise Boyd and Lydia Schwagmeier added three RBI each.
Boston homered and drove in three runs, and Morgan Scott added a pair of RBI and a triple as Elwood handed Delta an 11-5 defeat.
Behind two homers and four RBI from Makena Alexander and a 4-for-5 day with five runs knocked in from Lauryn Williams, Frankton clinched the outright CIC championship with a 14-3 win at Eastbrook. Coppess struck out 10 over five strong innings to earn the win.
Lapel walked off a 7-6 win over North Decatur on a two-out single by Ava Everman. Ashlynn Allman homered and drove in two runs for the Bulldogs.
FRIDAY
After spotting the Blue Devils a 7-1 lead in the first inning, Alexandria stormed back for a 12-9 win over Tipton in 11 innings. Gabe McGuire doubled as part of a 3-for-6 night and drove in five runs for the Tigers.
The 27th-ranked Alexandria tennis team dropped just four games total in a 5-0 sweep of Elwood in the Anderson sectional semifinals. Gabby Hosier at No. 3 singles and both doubles teams won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for Alexandria.
Kerith Renihan outlasted Lauryn Bates at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-4 and Lapel defeated Frankton 4-1 in the second Anderson sectional semifinal. Hailee Niccum scored the lone Frankton point with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
The Lapel softball team won its second 7-6 game in as many days and, once again, scored the game winner in the seventh inning. This time it was a home run from Laylah Gore in the top of the seventh that proved to be decisive in a win at Oak Hill.
Anna Blower drove in three runs, and Mady Rees doubled and drove in a pair as Liberty Christian stopped Traders Point 12-6.
Multiple athletes received word Friday their times and distances qualified them for regional later this week. Luke Harrison of Frankton will move on to the Marion regional in the 200-meter dash while at Lawrence Central, Tremayne Brown (110 hurdles) and BradLee Thomas (300 hurdles) of Anderson, Cameron Smith (800 and 1,600) from Lapel and Nate DeRolf of Pendleton Heights and J’Vion Chatman of Anderson Prep will both qualify in the high jump.
SATURDAY
Madison-Grant picked up softball wins 19 and 20 with a 22-4 victory over Beech Grove and a 4-2 win in eight innings over South Vermillion. Daya Greene enjoyed a four-hit, three-RBI day, and Carley Holliday drove in four runs in the opener while Katie Duncan threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and doubled and drove in two runs in Game 2.
Tyler Bates allowed one hit over four innings, and Gage Rastetter homered as Frankton finished its baseball season with a 4-1 win over Traders Point.
Carson Brookbank struck out 11 batters over four shutout innings, and Ethan Loy doubled and drove in two runs as Shenandoah defeated Tri 10-0 in five innings in the Henry County baseball tournament semifinals. The Raiders will meet Blue River Valley in the championship game Monday evening.