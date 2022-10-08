PENDLETON — Coming down the hill with the finish line in site, Liberty Christian senior Noah Price took a glance over his right shoulder to see how close his competition might be.
He had nothing to worry about.
Price became the first Lions runner to win a cross country sectional championship as he crossed the finish line in a personal-best time of 16:01.4, eight seconds ahead of Ashenafi Caylor of Hamilton Southeastern.
The two-time Madison County champion satisfied one of his two remaining goals for the season with the sectional title, and he is just two seconds away from getting under 16 minutes -- another goal he is striving for. Next up will be the regional next Saturday, being held at Taylor University after the close of the Muncie Sports Complex.
“I’m the fittest I’ve ever been. I’ve made so much improvement this year over any other year,” Price said. “That last 1K to go, I was real relaxed, real comfortable and looking around to see where everyone was at. I think it was just (Caylor). I was looking at his demeanor and his face, and I could tell he was winded.”
Price took to the John Rhoades course unconcerned about time, not wanting his coaches to call them out at regular intervals. He did not even wear his watch during his run but ran by feel.
“I honestly didn’t focus on the pace. I didn’t even wear a watch,” Price said. “I was just relaxed. I told my coaches, 'Don’t call out my times. I don’t care what they are.' I knew as long as I could stay relaxed I could win it because I’ve got better finishing speed than anyone here. I was confident in that.”
“He ran with the front runners the whole way. He had a fast first mile,” LC coach Doug Osselaer said. “I was worried it was a little too fast, but it didn’t show. He was strong all the way.”
Hamilton Southeastern won the boys team competition with Fishers placing second, Pendleton Heights third, Lapel fourth and Blue River Valley fifth. All five teams advance to regional.
The Arabians were led by a fourth-place finish from Andrew Blake while William Coggins (17th) and Jason Lyst (18th) also placed in the top 20. Benson Davis (21st) and Devin Koperczak (30th) rounded out the PH scoring.
Finishing just behind Blake and leading the way for Lapel was Cameron Smith in fifth place. Braxton Burress (22nd), Simon Nickelson (27th), Elijah Stires (44th) and Bennett Contos (53rd) rounded out the Bulldogs' scoring.
Joining Price as the 10 individuals advancing to regional on the boys side were Hunter Smith and Jack Melvin of Frankton, Kenyan Troxel and Sam Hinshaw from Shenandoah, Jayden Reese of Elwood, Spencer Proctor, Owen French, and Connor King from Anderson and Logan Hill of Alexandria.
The girls Madison County champion was also the top area finisher in the first race of the day as Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell toured the course in 18:54.1, a new personal best on her home course and just two seconds off her best ever. She was 23 seconds back of Margaret Powers from Hamilton Southeastern but was happy with the way she ran Saturday.
“To run two seconds off that (personal best) here, I think that’s really good,” she said. “The weather was pretty nice. That and having the good competition -- that helped push me. Having the HSE girls, Maggie Powers out front and Elizabeth Butler there, really pushed me.”
Jarrell’s finish lifted her team to a runner-up placing behind the Royals with Fishers placing third. Blue River Valley was fourth, and rounding out the five advancing schools was Alexandria in fifth -- led by Lilly Thomas in 15th place.
“It’s really nice to have (the team) up there, just seeing how they do in practice and how it carries over into meets,” Jarrell said. “It’s really good that we get to go as a team.”
Also scoring for the Arabians were Hadley Walker (12th), Jaycee Thurman (13th), Lily Hessler (18th) and Olivia Welpott (26th).
For Alexandria, Jacklynn Hosier was 23rd with Kylan McFall (30th), Claire Ogborn (38th) and Madeline Rowlett (39th) rounding out the Tigers' scoring.
As on the boys side, all 10 individual girls advancing were from the Madison County area. Sophie Goodwin and Hannah Combs from Lapel, Abigail Etchison, Ella Wall and Addison Doster from Liberty Christian, Katelyn Foor of Elwood, Clara Fulton from Anderson Prep Academy and Evelyn Croy, Emma Sheward and Alexis Finney from Frankton will run again next week.
The top area freshman Saturday, Goodwin ran with a pack and steadily picked off runners until she made her way into the top 10 and placed eighth. She is happy with her sectional debut and looks forward to regional next week.
“It felt good, but it was cold, so I got numb in my legs and stuff,” she said. “But, overall, I felt pretty good. I like it better than in the heat. Last time we were here, it was really hot.”
Goodwin was Madison County runner-up in her last visit to Pendleton Heights.
At the Delta sectional — held at next week’s regional site in Upland — the Daleville girls advanced to regional as a team for the first time with a fourth-place finish. The Broncos were led by runner-up Faith Norris, who broke her own school record with a time of 19:35.08.
Noah and Ethan Colvin advanced as individuals for the Broncos boys with 27th- and 30th-place runs, respectively.
At Marion, Madison-Grant's Dylan Hofherr and Caleb Ewer advanced on the boys while Emma Kelich moved on to regional for the girls.