HAGERSTOWN — Appropriately, a fourth quarter offensive explosion paved the way for Shenandoah to claim its fourth consecutive sectional championship Saturday.
After trailing much of the first three quarters, the Raiders opened the final period on a 15-2 run and outscored Northeastern 22-10 over the last eight minutes for a 54-42 win in the Sectional 41 championship.
It was the 10th sectional championship all-time for Shenandoah, and each of the last four have been at different sites.
“We’ve been at our place, Knightstown, Triton (Central) and now here. Four different venues and we were able to pull it off,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “Each year is different. ... Tonight, I thought Northeastern was well coached, and they have two really good players, and the others fill in with them so well. We knew it was going to be a battle.”
For the first 24 minutes, it was a battle Northeastern (19-7) appeared to control.
While the Knights held leads of two points after the first quarter and three points at halftime, they built a five-point advantage on three occasions, the last coming at 24-19 early in the third quarter.
The Raiders chipped away throughout the period before tying it on a Blake Surface free throw to end the quarter at 32-32.
After shooting just 9-of-23 on field goals in the first 3 quarters, there was no indication the Raiders offense was about to catch fire.
But, like a well-struck match, junior sharp shooter Kaden McCollough got hot and his teammates followed suit.
With the score still tied at the 5:15 mark, McCollough drilled a 3-point basket off an Andrew Bennett assist for a 35-32 lead.
It was the Raiders first lead since 17-16 early in the second quarter, and it was an advantage they did not relinquish.
After Northeastern star Kolden Vanlandingham scored to trim the Raiders lead to one, Bennett followed with a 3-point bomb of his own, which he quickly followed with a steal and fastbreak layup for a 40-34 lead.
The 3-point shot was also a milestone for Bennett individually as it put him over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
But there could be no celebration as the Raiders still had work to do.
On the next Shenandoah trip, both Jackson Campbell and Bennett missed, but on the third opportunity — after offensive rebounds by McCollough and Bennett — McCollough drained another trey for a 43-34 advantage, and the Shenandoah faithful could feel things turning their way.
“I don’t even know how to describe (that feeling) to be honest,” Kaden McCollough said. “Me and Andrew, all of us really, when we’re shooting around, we talk about how ‘This one is to tie the game or to win the game in regional.’ ... It was awesome.”
Bennett said it was a matter of confidence.
“Everyone in basketball knows that confidence feeds confidence,” he said. “Tonight, it was the same thing. When bad stuff is going on, it just carries over. In the first half, three quarters, bad stuff kept going on, and we let it affect us. ... But, in the fourth quarter, Kaden hits that shot, and I hit that shot, that just gives us confidence.”
Coach McCollough said defense helped trigger the fourth quarter hot streak that eventually led to a 47-34 advantage on a Jasper Campbell baseline jumper.
“I thought in the first half, we were playing not to lose,” Coach McCollough said. “But we got it sorted out and got going in the second half. That was good to see.”
The Raiders converted seven of eight free throws down the stretch to help ice the victory.
Bennett finished with nine points and seven assists for the Raiders and is the team’s leader in assists. To reach the 1,000-point milestone means more to him because of the setting and the occasion.
“Scoring points is really cool, and everyone wants to do it,” Bennett said as his teammates took turns cutting down the Hagerstown nets. “It’s moments like this that I’m going to cherish the rest of my life. I’d rather have these moments with my best friends over scoring 1,000 points.”
The Raiders were led by Jakeb Kinsey with 13 points and McCollough with 12. Jackson Campbell scored 10 points and had nine rebounds, helping Shenandoah (23-2) win the battle for the glass 29-21. Jasper Campbell matched Bennett with nine points.
Shenandoah becomes just the third area school — Anderson three times and Liberty Christian — to win four straight sectional titles.
But it is not the biggest prize for this team, which advanced to the semistate last season.
“It means a lot. It’s showing us that hard work pays off,” Bennett said. “I can’t tell you how many times me and the boys have been in the gym at 6 in the morning working our butts off, running stairs, and we all do it together.”
Shenandoah will face Parke Heritage Saturday at 12 p.m. at Greenfield-Central in Game 2 of the regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.