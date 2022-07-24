MIDDLETOWN — After playing football for Hall of Fame coach John Broughton at Pendleton Heights, Rick Ellsworth later coached with the likes of Broughton, Brian Hahn, Joe Buck, Bill Stoudt and David McCollough during an extensive career as an assistant coach.
That impressive mentorship will serve Ellsworth well as he ascends to his first head coaching job.
After six years as an assistant at Shenandoah, Ellsworth has been named to succeed McCollough as head coach for the Raiders boys basketball team.
McCollough departed for Class 3A Frankfort earlier in the summer following seven years with the Raiders. He posted a 148-32 record with Shenandoah during a tenure that included seven Henry County titles, five consecutive sectional championships and a regional crown.
Ellsworth joined the Shenandoah staff for McCollough’s second season and, after leading the Raiders' junior varsity team, is excited to take over a program he helped build.
“I haven’t come down off of Cloud 9 yet,” Ellsworth said. “We’re kind of young. We have a good freshman class coming, and I actually coached them last year. … We went 23-1 last year with them, and it was fun.”
Also an AAU coach for a number of years, Ellsworth has been active in Shenandoah’s feeder program, leading to familiarity with most of the kids coming up through the program. He said that has helped with a smooth leadership transition for the program he hopes to grow in terms of numbers.
“I want to build the program, too,” Ellsworth said. “As successful as we’ve been, we haven’t had a lot of numbers. I want people to enjoy being a part of Shenandoah basketball.”
The reaction from the community, his peers and from his returning players has been favorable for the well-dressed Ellsworth, one tradition he plans to continue. One of his first tasks after learning he would take the job, but prior to an official public announcement, was an extended shopping spree for vests, part of his traditional gameday ensemble.
“My wife and I went shopping because I kind of like to look nice with the vests and that kind of stuff,” he said. “I told my wife we need to get some new suits last week, and her sister called and asked what she was doing and she said, ‘Well, Rick and I are going shopping.’ (Her sister said) ‘What? Rick doesn’t go shopping, what are you doing?’”
As far as his coaching philosophy, his main goal goes well beyond the Xs and Os. He plans to pattern his approach after Stoudt, the legendary Pendleton Heights baseball coach who was responsible for Ellworth’s return to the area after a four-year stint at Cowan.
“Everyone has their favorite coach, and (Stoudt) is the one I’ve always kind of molded myself to be like,” Elllsworth said. “That’s what it’s about to me, having an impact on the kids.”