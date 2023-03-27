MIDDLETOWN – Positional flexibility is a strength coaches embrace as they look for lineups that create the best chances of winning.
At Shenandoah this season, baseball coach Ryan Painter is dealing with that flexibility in a big way.
Examples: Senior Jobe Robinson is likely to handle the majority of the catching duties, but he can also play either of the corner outfield spots. Junior Ethan Loy will give Robinson some relief behind the plate but will also get time at both middle infield positions, and promising freshman Drew Fredenburg could get some time on the mound as well as two or three infield spots.
“We try to make our program a competitive environment,” Painter said. “We try to find different ways to compete in drills, live at-bats on the field and, at any given time, we’re trying to see who feels comfortable, who’s attacking the baseball, who’s really shining. We’re looking for that confidence.”
The Raiders, 14-11-1 last season, have big hopes for an improved season, and much of that hope hangs on experience and talent on the mound.
That starts with Dylan McDaniel, the THB Sports Baseball Pitcher of the Year in 2022, and Carson Brookbank. Both are seniors, and both had ERAs of 2.57 or better as juniors.
“McDaniel is more of a strikeout pitcher, and Carson relies more on his defense, throwing a lot of strikes,” Painter said.
Colin Osenbaugh, a sophomore who missed his freshman season because of injury, will be part of the mound rotation, as will Fredenburg.
Osenbaugh, who has already committed to play baseball at Louisville, will be the regular shortstop when he’s not pitching.
McDaniel will play first base when he’s not pitching, and Brookbank will help at first base some, too.
Five seniors – McDaniel, Brookbank, Robinson, Gabe Lowder and Gavin Wilson – give Painter experience and leadership. All bring considerable varsity experience except for Wilson, who missed last year because of injury. He will play second base, and Lowder will be the everyday centerfielder.
Loy, a junior, is also a returning starter. A core of the five seniors plus Loy, Osenbaugh and Fredenburg should keep the Raiders competitive most nights.
Loy led Shenandoah offensively last year, hitting .357 with 31 RBI. Robinson hit .348 and Brookbank .333, and both had nine doubles. McDaniel had a team-high six home runs.
“Brookbank has a real good eye, doesn’t often chase much out of the zone,” Painter said. “McDaniel has a lot of power and has really worked hard on his ability to use all parts of the field.
“Osenbaugh has a ton of power. He’s a gap-to-gap hitter and is a strong option to be in the 3 hole. And Fredenburg is also a gap-to-gap hitter and one of the better, more confident freshmen I’ve seen in a long time.”