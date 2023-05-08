ANDERSON -- The Class 2A state-ranked Shenandoah Raiders were looking for a bounce back after their 11-game losing streak was snapped late last week.
On Monday night, sophomore Collin Osenbaugh put the Raiders in position to achieve just that with a pair of two-run swings in the first two innings.
The Louisville verbal commit went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in the top of the second, while senior right-hander Carson Brookbank cruised through 5 1/3 innings to get Shenandoah back in the win column, 11-1, over host Anderson.
The loss marked Anderson’s sixth straight and improved Shenandoah’s record to 13-3 as winners in 12 of its last 13 games.
“That was the first time we’ve felt that loss feeling in 11 games. That was hard. We definitely could have won that game, in my opinion. Everything could have been better, but that’s behind us now,” Osenbaugh said, referring to Friday night’s 6-5 loss at Pendleton Heights. “It felt good to win. We hit the ball extremely well today. It was the whole team. The whole lineup is deadly.”
The Raiders posted 13 hits against the Indians (7-14) with seven in the first two innings alone. The final six unfolded in the top of the sixth and seventh.
Gavin Wilson (1-for-3) logged the first hit with a lead-off single before the Raiders connected for five hits through their initial seven at-bats.
Osenbaugh dropped in a two-run single to right field, giving Shenandoah a 2-0 lead, and with a 1-0 count in the top of the second made it 4-0 with his fourth longball of the season.
Prior to Osenbaugh’s right-center field fence clearing blast, Ethan Loy nearly sent a 0-1 pitch over the wall in left field, but a clutch catch by Anderson’s Carter Hunt kept the ball in the yard.
“We should have had back-to-back-to-back. Ethan got robbed, but it was a good play in left field,” Osenbaugh said.
Senior Jobe Robinson (2-for-4) supplied the back-to-back with a solo shot that smacked the scoreboard in left-center field, increasing Shenandoah’s lead to 5-1 in the second inning.
“That’s the one thing I love about this team. The whole lineup is capable. You can’t pitch to just one player. You have to pitch hard to the whole team,” Osenbaugh said.
The Raiders had four extra-base hits and chased Anderson starter Conner Stump with two outs in the top of the first. Reliever Kadyn Kendall lasted one inning until the Raiders' second-inning home-run rally.
Senior Drew Baker had the most success against the Raiders’ potent lineup, retiring 10 straight until he ran into trouble in the top of the sixth.
Baker went 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts, one walk and two hits allowed. The hard-throwing lefty was charged with two earned runs.
“We’re doing some good things. Baker threw well, and we do that a lot. We’ll be in games, and then we’ll just let it get away from us,” Anderson coach Adrian Heim said. “We don’t get any big hits. We left a small village on base. We left a lot of guys on base.”
Anderson was limited to five hits. Senior Brogan Waymire finished 2-for-3 with a double. Baker was 1-for-3 with an RBI double in the bottom of the first. The Indians’ other two hits – singles – were credited to Kaydin Hutchison, a freshman, and Jaxon Milburn (1-for-2).
The Indians left eight runners on base, including six in scoring position. Anderson loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but Raiders reliever Drew Fredenburg worked a strikeout to end the threat and the game.
“It’s 5-1, and we kind of let them get some things. We kicked it around a few times. We’re just not good offensively, and we know it,” Heim said. “We go up and get a four-pitch walk in front of us, and we swing at the first pitch. Until we decide to do those things, it’s not going to help.”
Anderson committed two fielding errors, and both foreshadowed runs scored by the Raiders.
Loy (2-for-4) shot an RBI double to left field in the top of the sixth after an error extended the inning, and a fielding error in the seventh popped up during an Ashton Rentz two-run single with two outs.
“That’s how we’ve been doing it most of the season. We got guys -- one through eight, really -- who can go yard or find gaps, and that’s what we saw tonight,” Shenandoah coach Ryan Painter said. “It’s just good to see our guys hit like that after Friday’s loss.”
Dylan McDaniel went 1-for-3, Gabe Lowder (3-for-4) had three singles, including an RBI hit in the seventh. Brookbank (1-for-4) helped his own cause with a two-run double in the sixth.
On the mound, Brookbank scattered Anderson’s final three hits after giving up consecutive one-out doubles in the bottom of the first. The senior struck out one, walked one and allowed Anderson’s lone run.
“He’s a robot, man,” Osenbaugh joked about Brookbank’s ability to dictate a game. “The guy pitches and then goes to third base and starts chucking throws from third base. This guy is not real. He always pitches well, and he knows we have some good defense behind him.”
The Raiders, who are ranked 10th in the latest Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s top-10 and fourth in 2A by Maxpreps, will look to resume their winning ways Tuesday at 2A No. 4 Lapel.
Anderson heads to Lawrence Central on Thursday night.
The Raiders are hitting .318 as a team, and they exceeded that mark with a .394 night at Anderson. On the year, Shenandoah hitters have produced 49 extra-base hits (12 home runs) and plated 136 runs in 16 games.
“We, again, hit some balls right at guys at Pendleton. We weren’t too down after that game, but -- again -- we expected to bounce back,” Painter said. “We’re playing another 4A team, and we had a lot of hits tonight.”