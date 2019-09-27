MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah held a six-point lead over Class A Hagerstown to start the second half. The Raiders decided to take control early in the third quarter.
Tanner Goff had just punched in a 2-yard touchdown run to give the Raiders a two-possession lead four minutes into the third quarter. They kept their foot on the gas with an onside kick.
That began an avalanche of touchdowns for Shenandoah, which scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the third quarter and went on to dominate the second half of a 42-6 win.
The Raiders now have seven straight wins against the Tigers. The win gives Shenandoah four in a row this season overall.
After the onside kick continued a monumental momentum swing, Goff recorded another touchdown with a 15-yard run to cap off a four-play, 48-yard drive that put the Raiders (4-2) in the driver’s seat en route to outscoring the Tigers 28-0 in the second half.
“(The onside kick) was just a momentum thing,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “I told our coaches, ‘Hey, if we get a stop, we get a score, we’re going to onside kick it.’ We work on it at practice, and the kids always ask us if we’re ever going to do it, so I thought it’d be a good time to do it, and I thought it’d really change the momentum of that second half.”
Goff finished with seven carries for 32 yards and three touchdowns. Josh Farmer piled up an efficient 100 yards on 17 carries to lead all rushers, while Blake Surface tallied two touchdowns and 52 yards on the ground. Malachi Allred had a great second half as he racked up 79 yards and a touchdown on four carries.
Overall, Shenandoah finished with 284 yards on 42 rushes, a mark that’ll boost the Raiders’ 171-yard average.
“Balance is always good because most of the time if you can’t stay balanced somebody is going to key on somebody and take somebody away, but we’ve got four or five guys back there who can handle it, and we’ve got the same amount of confidence in each of them,” McCaslin said. “That’s pretty special to have.”
Hagerstown (2-4) couldn’t get anything going offensively until its final possession of the first half. The Tigers held the ball for the final seven minutes of the second quarter and were able to grind out a 15-play, 73-yard drive to make it a one-possession game heading into the second half. With 10 seconds remaining in the half, Noah Snodgrass found Camden Rhoades in the back of the endzone as he leaped for a 19-yard touchdown to trim Shenandoah’s lead to 14-6 heading into the break.
Prior to the momentous drive, the Tigers were held to 51 yards of total offense through the first 17 minutes. The Tigers tallied 206 total yards in the game.
Meanwhile, the Raiders’ Wing-T offense was humming along as it racked up 386 yards.
Shenandoah set the tone with a nine-play drive that featured a heavy dose of Farmer, who racked up 43 yards on the opening drive. The wind played a part in some good field position that led to Shenandoah’s second touchdown.
After a punt got caught in the wind and traveled about 30 yards, the Raiders went to work from the Tigers’ 45. Shenandoah wasted no time putting up six points as Goff scored from 9 yards out on a keeper before punching in the 2-point conversion.
The defense began the night by flying around the field at its packed crowd cheered the Raiders on in their second home game. Colton Monday forced and recovered a fumble on the second play of the third quarter to set the Raiders up in position to run away with the game.
“The energy, it was amazing. It was awesome because everybody was up,” Farmer said. “I think it really does get us fired up and especially when you see (Hagerstown) run exactly what we watched on film. It just gave us confidence to capitalize on it.”
Shenandoah hasn’t lost to Hagerstown since 2012.
The Raiders will visit Northeastern at 7 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.