MIDDLETOWN – For its past three games, Shenandoah has been gaining more and more separation atop the Mid-Eastern Conference.
Last week, the Raiders dispatched a top contender, Blue River, with ease. Saturday, Shenandoah blew past second place Monroe Central 71-34. Since narrowly losing to Fishers in mid-December, the Raiders have been nearly unstoppable.
“We got off to another nice start,” coach David McCollough said. “Last game we set the tone and we did that tonight. We had some really great defensive pressure coming out and speeding them up. We also got off to a good start offensively. Sometimes defense will trigger that offense. We ran a couple sets early, hit some shots and we were off to the races.”
From the tip, the Raiders were right on top of the Golden Bears as they would finish out the first quarter with a 25-6 lead. By halftime, the Raiders were up 38-12, mainly thanks to the efforts from juniors Andrew Bennett, Kameron Graddy and Jakeb Kinsey. The trio had 10 points each, making up all but eight of Shenandoah’s points at the half.
Bennett would lead the charge through the entire game as he would throw down 21 points along with picking up a pair of blocks. Junior Kaden McCoulgh took off in the second half to finish with 16 and Kinsely picked up pick up five more points in the second half to finish with 15.
McCollough said the trio draws other teams in, giving the Raiders more options.
“They draw a lot of attention,” McCollough said. “Even if I was playing them they would draw a lot of attention from me. However, if I’m Graddy, Campbell or the younger Campbell I’m thinking ‘I hope they draw some attention’ because they’re going to open up some avenues for others to score. I think they really open it up for the other guys.”
Graddy would be one to take advantage of the trio as he finished with 10 points and a block. Senior Jackson Campbell added five points.
On the other end of the court, the Raiders locked in from inside the arc. The team picked up 17 defensive rebounds and forced 16 Golden Bear turnovers. However, McCollough said that his team was sometimes careless with the ball immediately after rebounding it. The Raiders coughed up the ball 11 times on the night.
“I’ll bet you three or four of our turnovers tonight were when we grabbed the rebounds and they took them away from us,” McCollough said. “We’ve got to be stronger on that. I think part of that is we get that rebound, we’re ready to take off and they take the ball from us. We want to try to get the ball inside a little bit.”
From outside the arc, it was day and night on both ends of the court. The Raiders went 6-for-17 on the night, while Monroe Central went 3-for-13. In the second half, the Golden Bears press would begin to send Shenandoah to the line. Raiders went 12-for-15 at the foul line, a big jump compared to the first half’s 2-for-3.
“We want to set the tone,” McCollough said. “I don’t want my guys playing back on our heels. I want them to be setting the tone and getting after them on the defensive end, trying to set the pace. There’s been times where we ran into a buzzsaw, like the tournament in Seymour, and we were on our heels down there. We don’t want that to happen again. We went to be the aggressors.”
Over its past two games, the Raiders have outscored their opponents 153-64. McCollough credits that to his team’s energy from the start of the game. Against Union City and again Saturday, the Raiders didn’t hold a lead.
Next week, Shenandoah hosts Wes-Del on Friday before traveling to another top MEC opponent, Eastern Hancock, on Saturday.
“I told them at halftime we came out with a lot of energy last night and we came out with a lot of energy tonight,” McCollough said. “I told them if I could bottle that and sell it they’d never see me again because I’d be selling that and making a lot of money. That’s not me. That’s all them.”
