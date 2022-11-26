MOUNT SUMMIT – In Shenandoah’s season-opening boys basketball game, a victory, the Raiders benefited from timely shooting and some depth off the bench.
In Game 2 of the 2022-23 season, those pieces weren’t there, and neither was a W. The Raiders lost to Blue River Valley 51-42 after playing catch-up for the entire second half.
“They were a lot more physical than we were,” Raiders coach Rick Ellsworth said of the Vikings. “We knew that at the jamboree, that they were physical. And we couldn’t play defense without fouling them.”
A handful of factors went against the Raiders (1-1) in this Henry County battle: The lack of an interior defense, inconsistency in perimeter shooting and a lack of depth.
Blue River dominated this game primarily with the inside play of seniors Wyatt Thornburgh and Layke Leonard. Thornburgh missed his first four shots but made four of his last seven and finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leonard was a force all night, tallying 18 points and nine rebounds.
“We knew 35 (Thornburgh) was a dude, and 31 (Leonard) is a big boy inside, and he’s really efficient inside, and if you don’t get that second rotation to get him when you help, he’s going to make those plays,” Ellsworth said.
And while the Raiders made eight 3-pointers, it was a tough shooting night for A.J. Demick, who made 5-of-19 from the field and finished with 12 points.
“He had 19 shot attempts the other night and had 23 points,” Ellsworth said. “AJ knows he can shoot a little bit, but that’s the issue. We’ve just got to be a little more consistent.”
Carson Brookbank helped offset some of that by making 5-of-9 from the field. All of his makes were 3s, and he finished with 15 points. Coy Price added two 3-pointers.
“Carson is from Blue River, so it’s a good little homecoming party for him, playing against these guys he grew up with, and it was really nice to see him come out like that,” Ellsworth said. “Another bright spot was Coy Price hitting a couple of 3s tonight, and you know, he did a decent job on 35, but 35 is a handful.”
While Raiders fans have high hopes for a talented freshman class, the trio of Zane Mitchell, Jarrett Helman and Jonny Howard combined for seven fouls and two points.
“Our freshmen played like freshmen tonight,” Ellsworth said. “We know that’s going to happen.”
Ellsworth came away from the game more concerned about team defense – particularly around the basket - than the play of any individuals.
“It’s been a weakness for us for a few years,” he said of defending the inside game. “It’s just -- it’s the little stuff of a second rotation, just that little stuff, anticipating that next pass, getting in front of guys. You have to body the guys. It’s just a mentality. Not a lot of people want to play defense. They’d rather play offense. And my mindsight is we’ve got to play harder and better defensively.”
The Raiders won the JV game 58-28. Hayden Hubbard scored 11 points for the Raiders, and Maddux Davis, D.J. Glentzer and Brayden Cash each scored 9.